Haydock have abandoned their weekend fixtures this Friday and Saturday due to the hole that appeared on the outer course on Temple Stakes day, with Carlisle stepping in.
It had been hoped that the inner course could be used for the planned fixtures on May 29 and 30, featuring five scheduled ITV races including the Group 3 Betway Lester Piggott (Pinnacle) Stakes, but that failed an inspection on Tuesday.
Haydock Park posted a statement on their X account saying: "We had hoped to stage this weekend's fixtures on the inner track after a hole appeared on the outer track during racing last Saturday.
"However, given the three days of racing already staged on the inner track in recent days, the ground will not have a chance to recover to an acceptable standard for racing this weekend.
"We are working with the BHA around next steps for the rescheduling of Friday and Saturday's races and the BHA will issue further updates on this in due course.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause to participants and racegoers.
"External drainage specialists and agronomists are on site at Haydock Park today (Tuesday) and investigations continue into the cause of the hole that appeared on the outer track during racing on Saturday 23rd May."
Later on Tuesday it was announced that Carlisle would host Saturday's scheduled Haydock races at their track, with an eight-race card including the Silver Bowl that was abandoned last Saturday.
There will also be an extra card at Wolverhampton on Friday.
Five races from the new Carlisle card will be broadcast on ITV Racing.
Carlisle's new Saturday races:
Betway Handicap, 1m3f
Betway Reverence Handicap, 6f
Listed Betway Achilles Stakes, 5f
Group 3 Betway Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes, 1m4f
Betway Fillies' Handicap, 7f
Betway Bet £10 Get £60 Handicap, 1m
Betway Good Luck Arsenal Handicap, 1m
Betway Silver Bowl Handicap, 1m
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