Haydock tips: Sky Bet Peter Marsh Chase horse-by-horse guide

Matt Brocklebank looks over the potential runners in a strong-looking renewal of the Sky Bet Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock this weekend.

Sky Bet Peter Marsh Chase (Premier Handicap) When: 14:00 Saturday January 17

Where: Haydock Park

First prize: £56,950

Going: Good to Soft (Soft in places)

TV: ITV & Racing TV Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

ROYALE PAGAILLE (Venetia Williams) Already something of a Haydock legend who has won five times at the track including two Betfair Chases. Runner-up to Grey Dawning in this season’s edition of the Grade 1 feature and although defying a mark of 159 asks a lot of him, one of his two previous Peter Marsh victories came off 163 and it’s hard to know when age might finally begin to catch up with him. MR VANGO (Sara Bradstock) As gutsy as they come and he can’t have the ground soft enough in an ideal world. Landed three big handicaps, including this one, last season before resuming last month with a short-head second off top weight in the Becher Chase at Aintree. Has gone up again to a mark of 155 but this sort of gruelling test is right up his street and it’ll take a big performance from a well-handicapped rival to deny him a sixth career win.

RESPLENDENT GREY (Olly Murphy) Ended his novice campaign on a real high when beating a bunch of Irish raiders to win the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and he picked up where he left off by claiming the Colin Parker Memorial at Carlisle. Things went awry in the Coral Gold Cup last time, sluggish after the standing start and never able to get competitive. Has been given time since Newbury and he could yet be up to winning from marks in the low-150s. JOHNNYWHO (Jonjo & A.J. O’Neill) Has possibly flattered to deceive on the odd occasion but he had plenty of observers flagging him as the one to take from the race yet again when flying home for a half-length third at Ascot last month (replay below). A subsequent 1lb rise shouldn’t prevent another bold show if bringing his best form but might others in this strong line-up just want it a little more in the finish?

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

KONFUSION (Joel Parkinson & Sue Smith) One of several from the yard to really go through the ranks this season and claimed his third handicap victory of the campaign in ready fashion at Wetherby on Boxing Day. Unshipped his rider here back in November but evidently on a steep upward trajectory and was only last week given an entry in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. That suggests a revised rating of 145 is considered to be more than manageable. NASSALAM (Garry & Josh Moore) Has undergone a breathing operation which could be a potential source of improvement but he’s been pulled-up on five of his last six starts and makes zero appeal here despite a sliding handicap mark. DOYEN QUEST (Dan Skelton) Represents title-chasing stable and arrives in good heart having won at Exeter in November before a creditable second to a smart-looking chase recruit in a Sandown Grade 2 in December. Switches to handicaps off what looks a reasonable mark (13lb higher than last handicap hurdle success) but he faces some battle-hardened rivals in this and probably wouldn’t want the ground to get too deep by the weekend. MYRETOWN (Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore) Talented sort and hugely progressive last season, winning the Ultima at Cheltenham with ease. Still seems to have a bit of a mental block at his fences, though, having taken some heavy falls including in the Coral Gold Cup on seasonal debut. Surely still well treated and a big player if putting in a more assured round of jumping. IMPERIAL SAINT (Philip Hobbs & Johnson White) Eight-year-old who looks ready for a step back up to staying distances based on his two efforts this season. Good second at Aintree last spring on his only previous try at three miles and he's now able to run from a 3lb lower mark. Dangerous to dismiss. IRON BRIDGE (Jonjo & A.J. O’Neill) Lightly raced for his age and not quite delivered on his early promise, although he was runner-up in the Welsh Grand National in 2023 (beaten 34 lengths by Nassalam). Back to form when a neck second at Carlisle on November's comeback and no forlorn hope here despite being nudged back up 1lb in the weights for that near miss. RICHMOND LAKE (Donald McCain) Last four handicap chase wins came come off 135, 140, 137 and 142 so he’s clearly on the ride side of the assessor from current perch of 134, but most recent success came in December 2023 and he just remains vulnerable to the more progressive types in this sort of contest. No great surprise if he ran well without adding to his tally.

GRAND GESTE (Joel Parkinson & Sue Smith) Another very much one in the progressive bracket, having made a fine start to life over fences with seconds at Carlisle and Newcastle before a course and distance success here on December 20. The handicapper has stepped in with a 10lb hike in the weights but age on his side and the confidence is bound to be sky-high now he’s off the mark in this sphere. Yard going great guns all season and also have Konfusion who appears the likelier of the two to show up here. AWORKINPROGRESS (Nick Gifford) Well-beaten fifth in the Welsh National Trial when last seen, going of favourite that day following a 4lb rise for winning on seasonal debut at Uttoxeter. Has an excellent 5-6 strike-rate over fences, still a young horse and open to plenty of further improvement over staying trips. MY SILVER LINING (Emma Lavelle) Good staying mare who won the 2024 Classic Chase at Warwick from a 2lb higher mark she’ll be running off this weekend. Not all plain sailing since then but she’s put some consistency together so far this term including an Ascot third and second to Grand Geste here last month. Better off at the weights but might be more effective over real marathons trips these days and hard to see her reversing the form. JACKS PARROT (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero) Third behind Grand Geste and My Silver Lining here last time and eased 1lb in the weights which could theoretically bring him into the equation. This is definitely an even deeper race though and he’s going to need a major career PB to emerge on top this time.

Horse Racing Tips: Nap of the Day and best bets from around the tracks