Haydock Sprint Cup next for July Cup winner No Half Measures

The four-year-old filly broke her Group 1 duck at the first time of asking in last weekend's feature sprint and trainer Richard Hughes is happy to wait for Haydock's big prize on September 6 rather than get tempted into dropping back to five furlongs at Goodwood beforehand.

Speaking to Tom Stanley on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: "She was never even entered at Goodwood. If she hadn't won the July Cup we might have looked at the Sapphire Stakes in Ireland.

"But she's won there and we've always thought Haydock would be her 'Derby'. From the start of the year, we felt that's her biggest chance of winning as it's normally soft ground up there. She's in grand form and there's no obvious races to go for in the meantime.

"We started the year with a few, we knew we had a good old team but finding that big one to land on is so hard. The ground was a bit quick for her first time back and I kept saying to Ryan (Moore) that she'd be better when she goes six (furlongs) because all her runs over five, she's never on the bit but outstays them at the end. So I couldn't wait to see her in a good race over six as she hadn't done that since Deauville when she won really well."

No Half Measures isn't the only crack sprinter in the Hughes yard at present, with Sayidah Dariyan impressing all onlookers with her recent triumph in York's Summer Stakes, a fillies and mares' Group 3 over six furlongs.

"Sayidah Dariyan definitely goes for the Nunthorpe," Hughes said.

"She's quicker than No Half Measures, I'm sure of that. I don't know if she's better, but she's quicker.

"She can drop back to five at York, it'll do her no hard. She travelled very nicely the last time."