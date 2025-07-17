Haydock Sprint Cup next for July Cup winner No Half Measures

The Betfair Sprint Cup is next on the agenda for surprise July Cup heroine No Half Measures.
The four-year-old filly broke her Group 1 duck at the first time of asking in last weekend's feature sprint and trainer Richard Hughes is happy to wait for Haydock's big prize on September 6 rather than get tempted into dropping back to five furlongs at Goodwood beforehand.
Speaking to Tom Stanley on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: "She was never even entered at Goodwood. If she hadn't won the July Cup we might have looked at the Sapphire Stakes in Ireland.
"But she's won there and we've always thought Haydock would be her 'Derby'. From the start of the year, we felt that's her biggest chance of winning as it's normally soft ground up there. She's in grand form and there's no obvious races to go for in the meantime.
"We started the year with a few, we knew we had a good old team but finding that big one to land on is so hard. The ground was a bit quick for her first time back and I kept saying to Ryan (Moore) that she'd be better when she goes six (furlongs) because all her runs over five, she's never on the bit but outstays them at the end. So I couldn't wait to see her in a good race over six as she hadn't done that since Deauville when she won really well."
No Half Measures isn't the only crack sprinter in the Hughes yard at present, with Sayidah Dariyan impressing all onlookers with her recent triumph in York's Summer Stakes, a fillies and mares' Group 3 over six furlongs.
"Sayidah Dariyan definitely goes for the Nunthorpe," Hughes said.
"She's quicker than No Half Measures, I'm sure of that. I don't know if she's better, but she's quicker.
"She can drop back to five at York, it'll do her no hard. She travelled very nicely the last time."
Hughes is bidding for more Saturday success this weekend and runs Fair Angelica in the Hallgarten And Novum Hackwood Stakes, plus Our Cody under bottom weight in the Weatherbys Super Sprint, a race the now trainer won a couple of times during his time as a jockey on Monsieur Chevalier (2009) and Tiggy Wiggy (2014).
He said: "Fair Angelica ran no sort of race at Newcastle, I don't know why - maybe it was the surface, I ran two horses in there and they both ran under-par so hopefully she bounces back to her Salisbury run.
"I wouldn't have minded if she finished fourth and maybe wasn't good enough on the day, but she never looked like winning at Newcastle. At Salisbury she pinged the lids, travelled and always looked like she had a chance, so I'm just going to put a line through it.
"She wouldn't want the ground too firm but she's pretty good around anything else. Finley Marsh rides her and gets on well with her.
"Our Cody runs in the Super Sprint, she's getting a bit of weight and that might help her cause. I think five is the better trip for her. I went to Windsor very nervous that she'd get beat as you do, and she won convincingly, she really won well so that was good."
