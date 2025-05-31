Haydock Saturday review | Estrange ways in the Pinnacle

Estrange looked a filly out of the very top drawer when running away with the Betfred Nifty 50 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (Group 3) (Formerly Known As The Pinnacle Stakes) at Haydock on Saturday.

David O'Meara's Cheveley Park-owned four-year-old had been off the track for 203 days but she travelled all over her rivals under Danny Tudhope. The striking grey also had to prove herself on better ground after winning twice on soft as a three-year-old, but she glided across the faster turf as she landed odds of 13/8 by four-and-a-quarter lengths from the 11/8 favourite Shaha. Paddy Power cut the daughter of Night Of Thunder to 33/1 from 66s for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on the back of the victory.