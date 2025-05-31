Menu icon
Estrange wins at Haydock
Estrange wins at Haydock

Haydock Saturday review | Estrange ways in the Pinnacle

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat May 31, 2025 · 9 min ago

Estrange looked a filly out of the very top drawer when running away with the Betfred Nifty 50 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (Group 3) (Formerly Known As The Pinnacle Stakes) at Haydock on Saturday.

David O'Meara's Cheveley Park-owned four-year-old had been off the track for 203 days but she travelled all over her rivals under Danny Tudhope.

The striking grey also had to prove herself on better ground after winning twice on soft as a three-year-old, but she glided across the faster turf as she landed odds of 13/8 by four-and-a-quarter lengths from the 11/8 favourite Shaha.

Paddy Power cut the daughter of Night Of Thunder to 33/1 from 66s for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on the back of the victory.

O'Meara said: "We thought a lot of her before she won at Goodwood last year. I shouldn't have run at Yarmouth, but won at Doncaster and she looks like she's come back better than ever this year.

"She's a pure queen. Nothing fazes her which is probably a great asset in a racehorse. She doesn't pull, she's a dream for me to train and for Danny to ride.

"She's in the Pretty Polly in Ireland as well. She goes on soft ground, we'll probably stay away from very fast ground.

"It would be amazing to think we could end up in the Prix de l'Arc, but there's a lot of work between now and then."

