Haydock Saturday review including Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase

Despite having her stamina to prove over the two-mile three furlong trip the 6/1 chance was not for relenting under Bowen after the pair moved on past long-time leader Alfie’s Princess jumping the second last.

After finishing fourth in last season’s Grade Two Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton Park before coming home ninth in the Grade One Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree the Golden Horn filly made the most of a drop in class to get off the mark at Wincanton last time out.

The Welsh rider will bid for a breakthrough Grade One success on Jango Baie in the William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on December 26th, however it was Pawapuri who took centre stage on this occasion after scooping the biggest pot of her career in the Listed contest.

James Bowen kick started what could be a Christmas to remember in fine fashion after warming up for his big race ride aboard Jango Baie on Boxing Day with a ready success on his stablemate Pawapuri in the Betfred Hat-Trick Heaven Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Although the hat-trick seeking Lunar Discovery tried to hunt Pawapuri down after the last her efforts fell just short with Bowen steering his mount to glory by two lengths to complete a quick-fire double at the Merseyside track for both Bowen and winning trainer Nicky Henderson.

Bowen said: “She jumped well. She missed a couple on the way round when I forced her, but she stayed on well. It was her first time over two miles three (furlongs) and in the back of my head going down to the last I thought we’ve got another 300 yards left, but she finished well in the end.

“She just had a look at the last, and it took me about 50 yards to get away from it. After that she got going again. I felt if a horse came to her she would have got going again. She has learnt loads doing that (running in good races last season) and she is a better mare this time around.

“She is a big mare, and it wasn’t really the right time for her last season. She has got her black type now so they can have fun.

“Hopefully, Boxing Day will be a big day. I’ve never had a Grade One winner. I’ve finished third in one on Top Notch, but that is as near as I have got. This will be one of the best chances I’ve ridden in a Grade One.

“Jingo Baie is a sharp horse and is a proper two miler at the moment. He was keen the last day, but there are plenty of runners and hopefully he can switch off and hopefully they will go a good gallop. He is a nice horse.”

El Jefe strikes again

Andrew Hamilton might only have four horses in training but he showed he can mix it with the best of them after El Jefe maintained the triumphant trainer’s good strike rate at Haydock Park on Saturday when completing a hat-trick of victories for the season.

Arriving on the back of a brace of wins at Sedgefield the Born To Sea gelding added to the successes after giving winning rider Conor Rabbitt his first success at the track in the Betfred Nifty 50 Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Moving stylishly into contention the 15/2 chance breezed past 11/4 favourite Lord Of Cheshire before being kept up to his work to score by three lengths to give Hamilton his third winner from just eight runners at the track.

Hamilton said: “Last year we won the Last Fling (Handicap Chase) with All About Joe, but we lost him in the summer. It is nice to come back to Haydock Park and get another good winner.

“Last season he never lifted the bridle at all, and I could not find the bottom of it. He has come back this season looking like a new horse. He loves life and that was fantastic. I was glad to see so much rain, because he loves the mud, and he was getting a lot of weight from the other horses. To be fair to him he just stayed on and kept galloping.

“He (Conor Rabbitt) looked very confident. The only thing is he never finds a lot, but he will keep galloping. I’m delighted. The two races he won (before this) he won well, and he had a good bit of form with one of Lucinda’s (Russell) horses at Kelso and since that he has just got better. As long as it was soft I was happy enough.”