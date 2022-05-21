A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Haydock where El Caballo claimed a sixth straight win in the Cazoo Sandy Lane Stakes.

Six of the best for Caballo El Caballo (7/2) made it six wins on the bounce when coming out on top in the Cazoo Sandy Lane Stakes. Karl Burke's charge was well supported in midweek for the Group Two contest and showed great tenacity having been off the bridle with two furlongs to run. However answering every one of Clifford Lee's calls he was in front inside the distance and held off the renewed challenge of Flaming Rib (11/2) by a neck. Wings Of War was a late closer in third. Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 7/1 from 10s for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Double delight for Probert Whoputfiftyinyou (6/1) maintained his unbeaten record with a thrilling win in the Cazoo Silver Bowl Handicap. The valuable pot looked destined to go the way of 13/8 favourite Mighty Ulysees as he sauntered to the front - and went two lengths clear - with a quarter of a mile to run. However David Probert was busy delivering the winner's late challenge and his turn of foot carried him past his rival, to win by half-a-length. The pair were five-and-a-half lengths clear of Outgate in third. Winning trainer Clive Cox revealed after the race that he was now eyeing up the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot for his charge.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He said: “That was very impressive, we were concerned enough on the turn when he did just lose his footing and he dropped the bridle totally for a bit, but he’s clearly very talented. We’ve always witnessed that really impressive turn of foot he’s got and he had to do that. He almost got there easily in the end, so I was astonished. “He’s a very laid back type and it’s a great characteristic to have. He’s just done what he’s had to and while it hasn’t been a big surprise he’s kept astonishingly well and that was a big step to take today. I’m delighted for Paul and Clare Rooney and it is nice when you get those horses. “We’ll keep taking it a step at a time, but we’d be hoping that he’s a Britannia horse. We said we’d go there if he won this and there’d be no reason to change that really, but we’ll see.” Forge leaves it late Probert was completing a double after partnering Valley Forge (4/1 favourite) to a last-gasp win in the Cazoo Hell Nook Handicap. It looked unlikely when Golden Flame went two lengths clear going into the final furlong but the winner knuckled down well to get there in the final strides. The jockey said: “We travelled really well into the race and as we were going through the motions my whip kind of went missing for a stride or two so I just had to gather him and he recollected himself really well. “He’s seen the extra two furlongs out really well today and he’s shown previously that he’s got ability when winning the Melrose at York last year. Conditions aren’t too much of a worry so he’s a lovely horse who’s progressing well and hopefully there’s more to come. Now he’s seen the trip out well I suppose there will be a few more options opening up for us.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Scott delight with Colinton The opening race was the Cazoo Florida Handicap which saw the rapidly improving Colinton (11/2) strike in-front of the ITV cameras for the Scottish Borders-based Katie Scott team. The four year old was lining up off an 18lbs higher mark than for his first start at the beginning of the year though he still looked to have plenty of scope about him, slowly wearing away at the front-running Carlos Felix for a one length success – his fourth of the year already. And winning trainer Katie Scott was thrilled with the performance. She said: “He’s a super tough little cookie. He’s gone up 18lbs in the handicap this year, so today was a case of finding out if he’s a Saturday horse and he’s done it in fine style. “I think he’s caught his owners a bit by surprise as he’s not really bred to stay so he was probably handicapped for the wrong trip, which left him well treated when he moved into the staying division. We didn’t expect him to win that so we’ll go home and see what the handicapper says on Tuesday and make a plan for him.”