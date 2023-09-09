Haydock Saturday review and replays

Despite being nudged along earlier than most of his rivals the 5/2 chance finished best of them all when asked the question by James Doyle to cross the line two and quarter lengths clear of runner-up Light Infantry (11/8 favourite).

After returning a beaten favourite in the Group Two Hungerford Stakes at Newbury last time out, Chindit was on somewhat of a recovery mission eased back in grade on his fifth start of the year.

The son of Wootton Bassett made it four seasons in succession that he secured victory at Pattern race level after giving Classic-winning handler Hannon his first success in the mile Group Three contest.

Hannon, speaking away from the track, said: “He didn’t run his race last time at Newbury and he was a bit disappointing, but he was right back to his best and he looked like the Group One horse that I think he is. Mr Poonawalla purchased him to see his mares once he retires from racing and he has now won a Group race at two, three, four and five. He looks right back to his very best form.

“We will certainly look at some nice pots abroad now where there is fast ground. There are a couple of races in Australia and races around two bends over a mile in America and he might even be the sort of horse that gets an invite to Hong Kong. There are lots of options for him, although today I really did think he looked like a Group One horse. I’d love to win a Group One with him as I know he is that sort of horse. Sean Fox deserves a mention as he has done a great job with him. We were all disappointed and he was one of them but he has helped get him back and it has been a great team effort from everybody at home.”

Equally delighted with the display was Classic-winning rider Doyle who heaped plenty of praise on his mount.

Doyle said: “He has run some huge races through his time. It looked a nice opportunity for him on paper and it looked a match race between him and Light Infantry.

We didn’t get off to a great start and he was a bit sleepy early. As we know, it is quite a sharp track here. We didn’t go crazy, but we went fast enough that I was able to hit the line good and come into it nice and strongly.

“Between the two and three furlong poles I could see Jamie (Spencer on Light Infantry) on the inside and I thought it is time to get on my bike a bit as he does stay this trip well. I asked him a huge question from a furlong out, but he is a class horse, and he got the job done well.”