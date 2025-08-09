Haydock Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the feature action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Haydock Park.

Dubai reigns in Rose Of Lancaster 9/4 joint-favourite Royal Dubai made it two-from-two for the Owen Burrows team when swooping late to win the Group Three Betfred Rose Of Lancaster Stakes. The trainer had won two of the last three renewals of the race with Amnaat and his 2025 runner headed into off the back of a winning stable debut in a Listed race at Newbury. Callum Rodriguez gave him a patient ride and was the last to play his hand as Military Order went to the front at the furlong pole. The leader fought hard but Royal Dubai went past close home to win by a neck. Haunted Dream (11/1) was third with Detain and Haatem both weakening out of contention.

The winning rider told Racing TV: "It was a good performance. We were obviously drawn on the inside and he's a horse who enjoys a bit of cover and passing horses. We were never going to be in a rush but I was a little worried up the straight that we weren't going to get the splits but he was all there for me when I needed and picked up good to the line. "Owen and I have teamed up quite well and thankfully most of the horses I've ridden for him seem to have won." Fanning stars on Francaise Suite Francaise made all under Joe Fanning to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Dick Hern Stakes. Charlie Johnston’s charge has improved with each of her four career starts and sent off at 15/2, gradually increased the tempo down the home straight. It was clear two furlongs out that she was going to take some catching and none of her rivals could land a telling blow. Never Let Go (11/4) led the chase but was still two lengths away at the line with the slow-starting Shuwari (5/1) shaping well on her first start since March in third.