Haydock Saturday review: Al Aasy star in Jim Crowley double

Having taken the opening Betfred 'Play Fred's 5 Million' Handicap with Kathab, the 11/2 chance squeezing between rivals a furlong out before stretching clear to beat Diamondonthehill, the pair teamed up to capture the feature Betfred Rose Of Lancaster Stakes.

The 6/5 favourite was held up in rear for much of the Group Three contest and while travelling strongly, he had plenty of ground to make up as El Drama (10/1) mastered Midnight Mile and made the best of his way home.

However Crowley had timed things to perfection, producing his quirky partner to lead in the final strides and score by a neck.

“It was smooth. I followed the Godolphin horse and he didn’t really take me into the race and then I switched back in and got a nice split through,” the winner rider told Racing TV.

“I could probably have done with them going a stride quicker for him, I didn’t think they went that quick and that was the only way he was going to get beat. We’re lucky the drop of rain arrived this morning, that helped him.

“He’s a class horse, I think it’s done him good coming back to ten furlongs, he’s a strong traveller, and he’s got his confidence now. It’s nice that he’s showing what we thought he could do early on.

“I’m sure Mr Haggas has it all planned out but ten furlongs with cut in the ground is ideal. It will be Group races, he’ll go up in class I’d imagine, maybe look at France or somewhere but as I said Mr Haggas will have it all planned out.”