Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action from Haydock including Betfred Temple Stakes.
Roger Varian - The Platinum Queen & Mitbaahy: “She’s ready to start and looks a picture, (but) she will likely need a run. She’s obviously new to us, but Richard Fahey has been very helpful I have to say.
“She’s quite a highly-strung filly, so we’ve had to feel our way with her through the spring and a lot of the horses are just coming forward from their first outing. I think she’ll run a nice race, the track and the speed test should suit her and I think the run will put her right.”
"Mitbaahy is a really nice horse and he should improve again as a four-year-old. I think he could be a really exciting sprinter for the season. Again, he’s likely to come on for the run and he’d probably prefer a bit more give in the ground, but we’re trapping on, it’s nearly June and these horses have got to get their season started. He’s a nice horse we like for the months ahead, it’s a good starting point and the run will probably straighten him up.”
Karl Burke - Dramatised: “She looks in great shape and she’s ready to run. Obviously it’s a prep run for Royal Ascot, but I expect her to run a nice race. I’ve been very happy with her at home. It’s her first time taking on older horses and it won’t be an easy race, but hopefully she can acquit herself well.”
Adam West - Live In The Dream: “I’m very pleased with him, he had a nice, easy time after Newmarket, he bounced back last week and is now back to the same sort of level he was going to the Palace House. Newmarket wouldn’t have suited him as well with that dip and the stiff finish, but we’re now we’re on an even keel, fast track and hopefully we’re going to be there or thereabouts.
“We weren’t originally going to go to the Palace House, but his confidence was so high after his two wins at Lingfield and Pontefract we thought we’d give it a crack and this has been the plan since.”
Aidan O'Brien - Little Big Bear: “We’re looking forward to seeing him run again. It was a possibility that he’d return to sprinting and the Guineas was just a little bit of a non-event for him.
“We felt that if he was going to go for the Commonwealth (Cup at Royal Ascot), then he had to have a run back sprinting before then, so that is why he’s back here.
“It will be nice to get him back on a bit of nice ground and we’ve been very happy with him at home, obviously the Guineas wasn’t that long ago but we’re happy with what he’s done since.”
Archie Watson - Bradsell: "I’m very happy with him. He travelled very well at Ascot and got a bit tired late, which was to be expected. I hope he can take a good step forwards fitness-wise from there.
“It looks a very strong trial for the Commonwealth Cup. I’d say whatever wins will be the one to beat at Ascot, so at least we’ll all know after the weekend. We’re delighted with our horse, so fingers crossed."
Karl Burke - Cold Case: “It looks a competitive race, but he’s in great form. Quicker ground is probably slightly against him, but he’s going to have to face that at some stage and we are very happy with him at home.
“Fingers crossed he can run a big race.”
Kieran Cotter - Matilda Picotte: "Her Guineas run puts her in the picture and we should be bang there. Her run in Newmarket was an exceptional performance off the pace she set. In an ideal situation we would have liked a bit of rain, but she handled quick ground when she ran at York in the Lowther and she is pretty versatile.
“We’re looking forward to it and hope we come home with a bit of sterling."
