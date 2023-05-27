Roger Varian - The Platinum Queen & Mitbaahy: “She’s ready to start and looks a picture, (but) she will likely need a run. She’s obviously new to us, but Richard Fahey has been very helpful I have to say.

“She’s quite a highly-strung filly, so we’ve had to feel our way with her through the spring and a lot of the horses are just coming forward from their first outing. I think she’ll run a nice race, the track and the speed test should suit her and I think the run will put her right.”

"Mitbaahy is a really nice horse and he should improve again as a four-year-old. I think he could be a really exciting sprinter for the season. Again, he’s likely to come on for the run and he’d probably prefer a bit more give in the ground, but we’re trapping on, it’s nearly June and these horses have got to get their season started. He’s a nice horse we like for the months ahead, it’s a good starting point and the run will probably straighten him up.”

Karl Burke - Dramatised: “She looks in great shape and she’s ready to run. Obviously it’s a prep run for Royal Ascot, but I expect her to run a nice race. I’ve been very happy with her at home. It’s her first time taking on older horses and it won’t be an easy race, but hopefully she can acquit herself well.”

Adam West - Live In The Dream: “I’m very pleased with him, he had a nice, easy time after Newmarket, he bounced back last week and is now back to the same sort of level he was going to the Palace House. Newmarket wouldn’t have suited him as well with that dip and the stiff finish, but we’re now we’re on an even keel, fast track and hopefully we’re going to be there or thereabouts.

“We weren’t originally going to go to the Palace House, but his confidence was so high after his two wins at Lingfield and Pontefract we thought we’d give it a crack and this has been the plan since.”