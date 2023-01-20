Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's feature action at Haydock Park.

Connections of ever-popular Bristol De Mai are hoping that Haydock’s Saturday card gets the green light but will switch to Lingfield if the meeting falls to the weather. The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained 12-year-old, who has won 10 of his 34 chase starts and finished second on another 10 occasions, relishes Haydock, especially when the ground is deep. The consistent grey was runner-up in the Grand National Trial at the Merseyside track in February last year and was awarded the race six months later following The Galloping Bear’s disqualification.

His enthusiasm was evident on his return, as he showed up well for a long way in the Betfair Chase before tiring from four out. Now he drops into handicap company for the Peter Marsh Chase, his first preference over Lingfield’s Fleur De Lys Chase on Sunday. Anthony Bromley, racing manager to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said: “Basically we were planning to run him this weekend in either of the two races and he is declared for both. We will run in the first one that’s actually on and I’m pretty doubtful that either will be. If that is the case, we will wait for the Grand National Trial at Haydock at the next meeting for him, which he ran well in last year. “With the inspection moved to 8am at Haydock, we are planning to be there. If that’s off, then we will look at Lingfield and we will redirect there. “He has been a wonderful servant to the owners. He won a Grade One Hurdle as a three-year-old at Chepstow on his first run for the owners nine years ago and he’s still got the spark in him. They are they are happy with him at home.” Though a precautionary inspection is planned for 8am, Sandy Thomson, who trains Empire Steel, one of six in the line-up, hopes a decision is made early, as he will be setting off at 6.30am from Berwickshire. Empire Steel was pulled up behind Royale Pagaille in the race last year but bounced back to score at Kelso, and ran well for a long way when seventh to Brave Seasca at Aintree on his return in December. “I was delighted with his run at Aintree,” said Thomson. “He didn’t run well in the race last year but he ran well at Haydock before that, so we are hoping for a big run. He has won on heavy, but I don’t think any horse will like the ground it is going to be, but for the money it is not the most competitive race.”

Stage Star - runs at Haydock

Elsewhere on the card, the Paul Nicholls-trained Stage Star looks to take another progressive step when he lines up against Grand Voyage and Lac De Constance in the Grade Two Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices’ Chase. Winner of the Challow Hurdle at Newbury last season, he opened his chasing account when scoring at Warwick and put behind him a sub-par effort next time when winning as he liked in a minor Plumpton event. “He is a smart young chaser and bounced back to form in style last time at Plumpton where his jumping was brilliant” Nicholls reported on his Betfair blog. “I think you can put a line through his previous defeat at Newbury where he was hanging quite badly left in the closing stages. “He wasn’t quite right that day but looked in top order at Plumpton and continues to please at home.” Chasing Fire could be chasing bigger prizes shortly as he step up into Grade Two company for the first time in the Sky Bet Supreme Trail Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle. Having won his bumper, he is unbeaten in two starts over hurdles, both victories coming at Market Rasen. “We are taking a step up in class and that will hopefully tell us where we are moving forward,” said Murphy. “We were delighted with his run last time and while it looks a decent race – I know Dan (Skelton) likes his horse (Pembroke) and Paul’s (Nicholls) horse (Toothless) won well at Fakenham last time – I wouldn’t swap my fellow for anything. If he comes out of this well, we will likely head for the Supreme, but this will tell us where we are with him.”