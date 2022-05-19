The three year old son of Havana Gold has done nothing but improve since winning a novice contest at Carlisle last May, winning four times on the All-Weather over the winter after suffering a small setback which ruled him out of a summer campaign.

The latest of those victories was a game success on All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday and he now heads to Saturday’s six-furlong contest, which is seen as one of the key trials for next month’s Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

It is a path that Burke knows well having previously completed the double with Quiet Reflection in 2016 and the Middleham-based handler feels that his charge could be right up there with that filly, who won twice at the top level having also collected the Group One Sprint Cup at Haydock Park in 2016.

Burke said: “El Caballo is in great form and he worked very nicely on Tuesday, so I’m very happy with him and I’m looking forward to seeing him run.

“I don’t think we’ve got to the bottom of him yet. It’s a very strong race and it will be a very truly run race as well, so we’ll know how good he is after Saturday.

“He has a different action to Quiet Reflection and I’d say he probably has more scope than her too. She loved heavy ground whereas I’m not so sure this fella would want it to be extremely slow – Good, Good To Soft should be perfect for him.”