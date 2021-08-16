It is described as good to soft but good in places on the Hurdles Course and Tellright said on Wednesday: "We had of three millimetres of rain last night which was perfect to help us stay where we are.

"There is not much happening in the way of evaporation and the dew that we are getting overnight is keeping the grass wet. It’s all happening very slowly.

“I think some people probably want the ground a bit easier but I have got no concerns about the ground. We might get another shower but I don’t think the ground on Saturday will be very different from what it is now.”