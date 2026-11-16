Haydock Saturday preview: Mydaddypaddy handed handicap entry

The five-year-old has a rating of 153 after his novice hurdling campaign which included finishing third behind Old Park Star in the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham.

He’ll carry top weight if running on Saturday and concede ten pounds and more to all of his rivals, including Minella Study, one of last term’s leading juvenile hurdlers.

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast Dan Skelton said: “I've entered him just in case they get a chunk of rain at Haydock which I suppose is an unexpected scenario to be in, but we shall have to cover all bases.

"Two miles two isn’t an issue, he’s won at the track and we’re just looking for somewhere where that might be some sensible ground.

“There is a good chunk of rain scheduled this week. Whether or not we get it, let’s see but I think we’ve got to be entered just in case. What I want to do is get a good start. We’re not welded to the Fighting Fifth, we’re not welded to anything at the minute."