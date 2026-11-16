Haydock Saturday preview: Mydaddypaddy handed handicap entry

Mydaddypaddy has been handed an entry in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday.
The five-year-old has a rating of 153 after his novice hurdling campaign which included finishing third behind Old Park Star in the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham.
He’ll carry top weight if running on Saturday and concede ten pounds and more to all of his rivals, including Minella Study, one of last term’s leading juvenile hurdlers.
Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast Dan Skelton said: “I've entered him just in case they get a chunk of rain at Haydock which I suppose is an unexpected scenario to be in, but we shall have to cover all bases.
"Two miles two isn’t an issue, he’s won at the track and we’re just looking for somewhere where that might be some sensible ground.
“There is a good chunk of rain scheduled this week. Whether or not we get it, let’s see but I think we’ve got to be entered just in case. What I want to do is get a good start. We’re not welded to the Fighting Fifth, we’re not welded to anything at the minute."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.