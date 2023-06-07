Charlie Hills hopes yard favourite Equilateral can give Frankie Dettori another winner on his farewell tour at Haydock Park on Saturday by securing his first victory in more than two years in the Sky Bet Achilles Stakes.
Dettori, who will retire at the end of the season, enjoyed a double on his previous visit to the Merseyside venue last month after steering Little Big Bear to glory in the Group Two Betfred Nifty Fifty Sandy Lane Stakes and Covey to victory in the Betfred Silver Bowl Handicap.
Victory however eluded Dettori and Equilateral on their last appearance at the course on the same card with the pair having to settle for second best behind Dramatised over course and distance in the Group Two Betfred Temple Stakes.
And with conditions set to suit the seven-time race winner Lambourn handler Hills is confident he can make the most of a drop down in class down in the five-furlong Listed prize and score for the first time since February 2021.
Hills said: “Equilateral is one of the yard favourites and I was delighted with his run at Haydock last time. It was a hot race although it did look to favour those drawn near the stands side rail. However he seems to have come out of that race really well and we are going to give it another go up there.
“Frankie rode him last time and he has won on him before out in Dubai so he knows the horse well enough. He doesn’t like the ground too soft and looking at it the ground at the weekend should be perfect for him.
“He was very unlucky not to win at Sandown last year. It would be nice for him to get another win as he has been a grand horse who has kept up his level of performances throughout his career.”
Despite eight year old Equilateral being the joint oldest entry in the race alongside the Robert Cowell-trained Arecibo and Makanah from the yard of Julie Camacho the Group One-winning trainer reports the veteran sprinter to remain as enthusiastic as ever at home.
Hills added: “He goes out and canters on his own and does his own thing at home as that is what he likes doing. He is an extremely competitive horse and you would not want to work him too much with the others as he tries as hard on the gallops as he does on the racecourse. He has certainly not lost any of his enthusiasm and he loves the game.”
A fourth outing in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot could beckon for Equilateral after his latest assignment according to Hills.
Since finishing seventh on his debut in the Group One contest in 2019, Equilateral has subsequently filled the runner-up spot behind then stablemate Battaash in 2020 before finishing fifth in last year’s renewal on his first start in 444 days.
Hills added: “Equilateral is in the King’s Stand Stakes and we might have a look at that although the owners (Jim and Fitri Hay) also have Khaadem in the race. He seems to like Ascot and he put in a fair effort in the race last year after a lay off. He is a very fast horse though who seems to have got faster with the more racing he has done.”
