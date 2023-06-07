Dettori, who will retire at the end of the season, enjoyed a double on his previous visit to the Merseyside venue last month after steering Little Big Bear to glory in the Group Two Betfred Nifty Fifty Sandy Lane Stakes and Covey to victory in the Betfred Silver Bowl Handicap.

Victory however eluded Dettori and Equilateral on their last appearance at the course on the same card with the pair having to settle for second best behind Dramatised over course and distance in the Group Two Betfred Temple Stakes.

And with conditions set to suit the seven-time race winner Lambourn handler Hills is confident he can make the most of a drop down in class down in the five-furlong Listed prize and score for the first time since February 2021.

Hills said: “Equilateral is one of the yard favourites and I was delighted with his run at Haydock last time. It was a hot race although it did look to favour those drawn near the stands side rail. However he seems to have come out of that race really well and we are going to give it another go up there.

“Frankie rode him last time and he has won on him before out in Dubai so he knows the horse well enough. He doesn’t like the ground too soft and looking at it the ground at the weekend should be perfect for him.

“He was very unlucky not to win at Sandown last year. It would be nice for him to get another win as he has been a grand horse who has kept up his level of performances throughout his career.”