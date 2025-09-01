The Juddmonte colt has been re-routed to the Listed contest after soft ground ruled him out of the Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.

He looks an exciting prospect having been a big eyecatcher on debut at Sandown before winning a maiden back at the same track in July for training team John and Thady Gosden.

O’Brien has four of the 18 horses entered on Monday in Galway maiden winner Action, Benvenuto Cellini who made all to score at Killarney last time, Goodwood victor Isaac Newton and Pierre Bonnard, impressive when beating Shaihaan by two-and-a-quarter lengths at Dundalk.

The George Boughey-trained Bow Echo looked an exciting prospect when winning at Newbury on debut and is among the other entries, alongside Hugo Palmer’s Glacius and Karl Burke’s Shayem. Charlie Appleby has entered Al Zanati, a promising Dubawi colt who made a winning start at Newmarket.