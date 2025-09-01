Aidan O’Brien could take aim at Publish in Saturday’s Betting.betfair Ascendant Stakes at Haydock Park.
The Juddmonte colt has been re-routed to the Listed contest after soft ground ruled him out of the Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.
He looks an exciting prospect having been a big eyecatcher on debut at Sandown before winning a maiden back at the same track in July for training team John and Thady Gosden.
O’Brien has four of the 18 horses entered on Monday in Galway maiden winner Action, Benvenuto Cellini who made all to score at Killarney last time, Goodwood victor Isaac Newton and Pierre Bonnard, impressive when beating Shaihaan by two-and-a-quarter lengths at Dundalk.
The George Boughey-trained Bow Echo looked an exciting prospect when winning at Newbury on debut and is among the other entries, alongside Hugo Palmer’s Glacius and Karl Burke’s Shayem. Charlie Appleby has entered Al Zanati, a promising Dubawi colt who made a winning start at Newmarket.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.