Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Aidan O'Brien - more exciting prospects
Aidan O'Brien - four in at Haydock

Haydock Saturday entries: Aidan O'Brien has four in Ascendant Stakes

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon September 01, 2025 · 26 min ago

Aidan O’Brien could take aim at Publish in Saturday’s Betting.betfair Ascendant Stakes at Haydock Park.

The Juddmonte colt has been re-routed to the Listed contest after soft ground ruled him out of the Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.

He looks an exciting prospect having been a big eyecatcher on debut at Sandown before winning a maiden back at the same track in July for training team John and Thady Gosden.

O’Brien has four of the 18 horses entered on Monday in Galway maiden winner Action, Benvenuto Cellini who made all to score at Killarney last time, Goodwood victor Isaac Newton and Pierre Bonnard, impressive when beating Shaihaan by two-and-a-quarter lengths at Dundalk.

The George Boughey-trained Bow Echo looked an exciting prospect when winning at Newbury on debut and is among the other entries, alongside Hugo Palmer’s Glacius and Karl Burke’s Shayem. Charlie Appleby has entered Al Zanati, a promising Dubawi colt who made a winning start at Newmarket.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1490

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING