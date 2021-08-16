Enqarde has the answers in Tommy Whittle

Jockey Charlie Hammond hinted that a return to Haydock Park for the William Hill Grand National Trial could be on the radar for Enqarde (8/1), after he produced an impressive performance to win today’s Virgin Bet Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase for the perpetually shrewd Dr Richard Newland operation.

The seven year old could only finish fifth behind Lord Du Mesnil when trying his hand in that particular race earlier this year, but he returned right to his very best here, travelling well under a prominent ride from Hammond before taking control of matters from the 9/4 favourite Remastered and bounding clear with a crisp jump at the second last fence before going on to score by 10 lengths.

Speaking after the race, Hammond felt that there is every chance that the son of Kapgarde could return here for another swing at the National Trial in February.

He said: “It was a real good performance from him today. He’s been a bit hit and miss since he won for me at Ascot in January but we’ve got it right today.

“Whether that’s down to the ground being a bit quicker than he has run on, that’s quite feasible, but this trip suits him really nicely. I was more than happy to be in-front to be honest and Tom Scudamore was the one to follow on the favourite so I couldn’t have asked for a nicer position.

“I don’t think he was a non-stayer in the Grand National Trial and I think he will get that trip. I probably got there too soon on him that day and you could see today that I was just a bit wary of not getting there three or four out this time. I don’t he was quite in the same form that day either like he was at Ascot the month before, so if we can get him back there in this form it’s certainly a race we can target for him again in the New Year.”

It’s proven to be an outstanding year for Hammond, who rode out his claim earlier in the year and he added: “I’m very lucky in that I’ve got a very good team behind me at Dr Newland’s. I might be the number two behind Sam (Twiston-Davies) but I pick up some lovely rides like Captain Tom Cat and this lad today.

“I’m very lucky to ride them and the team are doing a fantastic job, we tend to struggle with our winter horses but if anything this winter we’re flying. We’ve put in a new gallop and we’ve probably got a different type of horse now in that we used to have a lot of Flat horses that would do well in the summer. We’ve got a few nice chasers this year and it’s probably helping us.

“I rode my claim out in the spring and it’s been unreal ever since. I’ve had 21 winners this season, so the last 12 months have been phenomenal. I’ve got a good team behind me and it’s been a great help.”