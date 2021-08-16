A review of Saturday afternoon's action at Haydock as Enqarde stayed on powerfully to win the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase.
Jockey Charlie Hammond hinted that a return to Haydock Park for the William Hill Grand National Trial could be on the radar for Enqarde (8/1), after he produced an impressive performance to win today’s Virgin Bet Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase for the perpetually shrewd Dr Richard Newland operation.
The seven year old could only finish fifth behind Lord Du Mesnil when trying his hand in that particular race earlier this year, but he returned right to his very best here, travelling well under a prominent ride from Hammond before taking control of matters from the 9/4 favourite Remastered and bounding clear with a crisp jump at the second last fence before going on to score by 10 lengths.
Speaking after the race, Hammond felt that there is every chance that the son of Kapgarde could return here for another swing at the National Trial in February.
He said: “It was a real good performance from him today. He’s been a bit hit and miss since he won for me at Ascot in January but we’ve got it right today.
“Whether that’s down to the ground being a bit quicker than he has run on, that’s quite feasible, but this trip suits him really nicely. I was more than happy to be in-front to be honest and Tom Scudamore was the one to follow on the favourite so I couldn’t have asked for a nicer position.
“I don’t think he was a non-stayer in the Grand National Trial and I think he will get that trip. I probably got there too soon on him that day and you could see today that I was just a bit wary of not getting there three or four out this time. I don’t he was quite in the same form that day either like he was at Ascot the month before, so if we can get him back there in this form it’s certainly a race we can target for him again in the New Year.”
It’s proven to be an outstanding year for Hammond, who rode out his claim earlier in the year and he added: “I’m very lucky in that I’ve got a very good team behind me at Dr Newland’s. I might be the number two behind Sam (Twiston-Davies) but I pick up some lovely rides like Captain Tom Cat and this lad today.
“I’m very lucky to ride them and the team are doing a fantastic job, we tend to struggle with our winter horses but if anything this winter we’re flying. We’ve put in a new gallop and we’ve probably got a different type of horse now in that we used to have a lot of Flat horses that would do well in the summer. We’ve got a few nice chasers this year and it’s probably helping us.
“I rode my claim out in the spring and it’s been unreal ever since. I’ve had 21 winners this season, so the last 12 months have been phenomenal. I’ve got a good team behind me and it’s been a great help.”
Elsewhere on the card, Peter Scudamore was full of praise for jockey Derek Fox, after he produced an expert ride to steer Haute Estime (11/1) to a game success in the Listed Virgin Bet Mares' Novices' Hurdle.
Having sat prominently throughout on the strong-travelling four year old, Fox pressed the button on the four year old after the final flight and she showed a good attitude to press on for a half-length success.
Scudamore, who is an assistant to partner Lucinda Russell, described Fox as “an innate talent” when speaking afterwards. He said: “We’ve always been very fond of her, but trainers say that sort of thing when they’ve won! We have Paul McIvor to thank who does our form for us, he told us to run her here and we have to thank Derek too who gave her an unbelievable ride.
“He’s riding better than ever now and I’m very glad that he doesn’t get too many outside rides because he’s priceless for us – I’ve rarely seen a better man on a horse, he’s a bit like me in that he’s not the most stylish but effective!
“He has an innate talent. Neil Jenkins the great rugby player came up to me many years ago and said that jockeys aren’t sportsmen and he has a point in that we’re one inbetween darts players and motor racing drivers, but there is an innate timing, belief and understanding that some have and others don’t. Derek has got that, Brian Hughes has got it – I had Martin Pipe!”
Meanwhile, Tom Lacey hinted that we could see the promising Adrimel (7/2) in the Grade Two Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick in January, after he opened his account over fences in really good style with a 15-length in the Virgin Bet Novices' Chase.
The six year old was successful on the same card last season in the Grade Two Leamington Novices' Hurdle and got right back on track here after a trio of disappointing runs since.
And having placed the blame for his defeat at Exeter on reappearance earlier this month firmly on his shoulders, Lacey was hopeful that the future is bright for the son of Tirwanako.
He said: “Exeter was completely my fault, the ground wasn’t to suit. We schooled him over a mile and a half on the grass and he went with such enthusiasm that we thought we wouldn’t even bother with cheekpieces, but it backfired on me and he’s a horse that we wouldn’t ever considering running again without headgear.
“I don’t think he’s an ungenuine horse at all, he’s just one of those horses who goes around with his head elsewhere and again at Exeter I was probably guilty of not doing enough sharp work with him before hand to engage his brain. I let the horse down at Exeter as much he let me down.
“He’s more ground dependent that trip, but it was really important that we got through today before thinking of anything else. Warwick is an option for the Kingmaker but I’m sure there are other options for him as well.”