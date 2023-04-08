A review of the action from Haydock on Saturday as there were wins for Jeffery's Cross and Value Bet selection Tiger Jet.

Dan Skelton is looking forward to a productive summer period with the improving Jeffery’s Cross (9/2 Joint Favourite), after he took advantage of bottom weight to record a commanding victory in the £50,000 cavani.co.uk Challenger Staying Chase Series Final Handicap Chase at Haydock Park on Saturday. The seven year old arrived here without a win in three starts over fences, filling the runner-up berth on each occasion, but he certainly didn’t look out of place amongst some experienced campaigners. Harry Skelton was happy to track the pace on the son of Flemensfirth, before picking up the front-running Frenchy Du Large with relative ease on the long run for home. That six and a half-length success meant that Jeffery’s Cross scored a cool £19,640 in prize money for his connections – which is not to be scoffed at for a horse with a rating of 112 – and Skelton revealed afterwards that he is hopeful his charge can keep the momentum flowing through the warmer months.

He said: “It was obvious what we had to do with him when he was qualified for the race and I just had to sit on my hands a bit. It’s been frustrating having a horse who’s ready to go when the ground is good end of February time and I knew he could be running, but I feel it’s very important to be fresh with him and obviously the good ground suits him too. “It’s a good pot to win with a horse like that for a horse of that rating. One thing today he did do – which I’ve never noticed before – is that he jumped left-handed. You have to remember today that even if they stick him up 7lbs for that he’s still eligible for 0-120 races, so I think we’ll just appreciate today and see where we get to during the summer period. We will keep him on the go. “I might even look towards the autumn time for him and not keep him too busy in August and September as such. Perhaps we could get him fresh for the first day of the winter season at Chepstow or something like that and in the meantime he can win a couple and if he can help us out that would be great.” It proved to be a productive afternoon for jockey Henry Brooke, who hit 50 winners for the season for the first-time courtesy of a 65/1 double on the card, which was completed in good style by the Brian Ellison-trained Tiger Jet, Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet selection at 16/1, in the £50,000 cavani.co.uk Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle over an extended three miles. Brooke was keen to look forwards rather than reflect in the aftermath, revealing that he would be busy in the final three weeks or so of the campaign. He said: “It’s nice to get 50 winners for the season, I’ve just fallen short a couple of times so to get there is good. It’s my first season with Wilson Renwick and he’s been able to keep everything ticking along, so a huge thanks must go to him. “You never know I might get 51 yet! I’ve got some light weights coming at Aintree next week so I’ll have to get to work.”

Elsewhere on the card, the Gary Moore-trained Aggagio (6/1) continued his fine run of form, picking up his seventh win for connections across the Flat and the Jumps when striking in the opening £50,000 cavani.co.uk Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle. The five year old was picked up for just £23,000 after winning a seller at Goodwood in August 2021 and the winning jockey Caoilin Quinn was full of praise for Josh Moore in the aftermath. He said: “It seems to be my lucky place! All credit for this must go to Josh (Moore), he was adamant that we come up here today and he gave me the instructions to pop him out and be very positive on him and it’s worked. “He was a cheap horse and they’ve improved him so well, he’s won a few both on the Flat and over the Jumps as well, so he’s been a fun horse for the owners and I think the way he’s going at the minute he can improve again.”