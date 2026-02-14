Haydock review and free video replays on William Hill Half A Mill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase day

A review of Saturday's action from Haydock Park on William Hill Half A Mill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase day.
Lud'or too good in Rendlesham
The well-backed Lud'or ran out an easy winner of the Grade 2 ZYN Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday.
With Kabral Du Mathan taken out Lud'or was sent off the 11/8 favourite and he justified the faith with an impressive performance under Gavin Sheehan.
Beauport took them along in his customary front-running role with Henri The Second in close attendance, but Lud'or was always travelling smoothly in the slipstream of the leading pair.
When Beauport cracked with two to go Henri The Second had the lead but Lud'or loomed up on his outside and he proved too strong with his late challenge.
Pushed out to win by four lengths, Paddy Power cut the winner to 20/1 from 25/1 in their NRNB for the race formerly known as the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.
Manlaga is the Victor
Manlaga pounced late under a cool Brian Hughes ride to land the Richard Howard 80th Birthday Celebration Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle for trainer Nicky Henderson and owner JP McManus.
The four-year-old filly was sent off the 7/4 second-favourite behind Paul Nicholls' Pourquoi Pas Papa who cut out much of the running under Freddie Gingell who had old rival Macktoad for company throughout.
Gary Moore had won this race in three of the last four years but his Macktoad wilted in the straight under Sean Bowen leaving Pourquoi Pas Papa to try and fend off the attentions of Manlaga.
He couldn't, with Hughes squeezing the filly into a challenging position at the last and she sprinted away from the runner-up on the run-in to win by two-and-a-quarter lengths.
