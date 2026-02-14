Haydock review and free video replays on William Hill Half A Mill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase day

Lud'or too good in Rendlesham

The well-backed Lud'or ran out an easy winner of the Grade 2 ZYN Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday.

With Kabral Du Mathan taken out Lud'or was sent off the 11/8 favourite and he justified the faith with an impressive performance under Gavin Sheehan.

Beauport took them along in his customary front-running role with Henri The Second in close attendance, but Lud'or was always travelling smoothly in the slipstream of the leading pair.

When Beauport cracked with two to go Henri The Second had the lead but Lud'or loomed up on his outside and he proved too strong with his late challenge.

Pushed out to win by four lengths, Paddy Power cut the winner to 20/1 from 25/1 in their NRNB for the race formerly known as the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.