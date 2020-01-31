Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle at Haydock possible for Navajo Pass

The Nathaniel gelding has won two of his three jumps starts to date, most recently impressing in the Grade Two Summit Juvenile Hurdle at Doncaster last month.

Trainer Donald McCain was keen to give his charge some experience of Cheltenham in the JCB Triumph Trial before a likely appearance in the Triumph itself at the Festival in March.

However, a minor setback forced a change of plan, and Navajo Pass is now likely to either run at Haydock on February 15 or head straight to the showpiece meeting in the Cotswolds.

McCain said: "He's fine - he was going to run at Cheltenham, but he gave himself a little bang on his joint, and we'll have to see whether we go anywhere before Cheltenham or not."

Asked whether the Scottish Cheltenham Trials meeting at Musselburgh could be considered at the weekend, the trainer added: "No, it's too quick for him around there, so Haydock for the Victor Ludorum is more likely.

"I can't see us taking him to Musselburgh, with the ground up there, and the main place we want to get to is Cheltenham."