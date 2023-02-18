Porticello obliged at odds of 30/100 in the 2022 renewal of the Betfred Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle which was the sort of price that Bo Zenith (9/4 favourite) had been sent off at on debut for Gary Moore, only to finish a well beaten third of four.

Bo Zenith proved that run to be all wrong under much quicker conditions at Haydock, keeping on well after getting the better of a sustained duel with Cianciana who just had enough left in the tank to hold off Punta Del Este.

Winning rider Tom Cannon told Racing TV: "A very nice performance. They drew a line through his run at Sandown and Josh (Moore) told me beforehand they thought he'd come on for the run and they were proven right.

"It was tight enough (for him). He was a little bit green at various stages but he'll come on a bundle for that mentally and did everything right. It looks as though he's got the size and scope to progress and the further he went, the better he seemed to go.

"I thought turning in to the bottom of the straight I might be in trouble but I gave him a couple of reminders and he picked up nicely the whole way up the straight and did his best work towards the line so that was perfect."

Moore said: “He was so disappointing at Sandown. I thought I’d found the worst race I could possibly have found and I couldn’t believe he got beat.

“I’d hate to think he wasn’t fit enough. Maybe he just hadn’t quite come to himself and maybe the heavy ground at Sandown didn’t suit him as much as I thought it would.

“I’ve only listened to the race today on the radio and I haven’t spoken to Tom yet, so I wouldn’t want to comment on his performance too much, but it’s nice he’s gone and won.

“I’ll speak to the owners and make a plan from there.”

Porticello, who represented the same owner and trainer, went on to finish sixth in the JCB Triumph Hurdle and Betfair Sportsbook cut the winner to 16/1 from 33s for the juvenile crown at next month's Cheltenham Festival; the same price as Sky Bet, who offer non-runner no bet as do Paddy Power who were more impressed in quoting Bo Zenith at 12/1.