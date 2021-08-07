Haydock Park: Saturday preview & views from connections

Check out the views from connections of some of the leading players in Saturday's main races at Haydock Park.

MansionBet Rose of Lancaster Stakes Click here for full racecard and FREE video form Saeed bin Suroor is hopeful that the improving Real World can take the step up into Pattern class in his stride when taking his chance in the Group Three MansionBet Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock Park on day two of the Rose of Lancaster Carnival. The four year old has impressed when winning both of his starts so far this term, winning at Listed level in good style at Newbury last month under Marco Ghiani - who keeps the ride. Real World has some lofty entries later in the season, including in two top-level races on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot, and bin Suroor is hopeful that the son of Dark Angel can continue his progression at the weekend. The Godolphin trainer said: “He has come back well from Newbury and he’s an improving horse. He’s been working well and we’re happy with him now. He’s ready to go, but this is a better race. It’s a tough race and this is a big test for him, but we’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on.” The forecast rain at Haydock Park over the next 24 hours could see a change in the going and bin Suroor admitted that it would be a step into the unknown for his charge. He added: “He showed speed and class on his last two runs and so far it’s been very good. We’ll see how he gets on but he’s got some options in Group One races later in the year. I think good ground will be fair for him and if the rain comes we’ll just have to see how he handles it.”



The nine-strong field for the Rose of Lancaster is a fine one and includes the Jim Goldie-trained veteran Euchen Glen, who’s been better than ever so far this season. The eight year old was a fine winner of the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at this level at Sandown in May and after finishing a close second at Glorious Goodwood last week, Goldie is hopeful of another good performance. He said: “He’s come out of the race at Goodwood last week really well. I thought this was quite a good race and the rain will help his chances if it comes. He seems in good form and the last time he was at Haydock he won quite well (in last year’s Old Borough Cup) so we look forward to it. The rain would suit us more than the Godolphin horse I’d think so he’d be thereabouts if he can run to his best. “It’s hard to say he’s not better than ever, he’s consistently running to 116 to 117 and you never know he might stretch to a Group One. This gives him a fair test and we’ve thrown him into the Champion Stakes at Ascot later in the year, so we may even go for that down the line if he keeps performing.” Like Real World, the Andrew Balding-trained Foxes Tales is due to make his first start at Group level. The three year old lost nothing in defeat when going down narrowly under a big weight at Newmarket last time and his trainer is looking forward to seeing how he conducts himself at this level. He said: “He seems fine after Newmarket. This is a step up in class but that was a good effort last time considering the weight he was carrying and I’d hope he’d be competitive here. I think the track should suit him and hopefully he gives a good performance.”



Also due to take his chance is Stormy Antarctic for the Ed Walker team. The eight year old produced one of his best ever performances when winning at Listed level over this trip at Goodwood in May and his trainer feels he will have every chance here provided that the rain arrives in time. He said: “I can’t wait to see him run again and I’m hoping that the forecast rain materialises, if it does I think he’ll have a cracking chance. He couldn’t have been more impressive in his favourite conditions at Goodwood last time and we’ve been patient trying to find a soft ground opportunity for him and here we are. We need the rain to come for him and if it does, hopefully he and Richard Kingscote can do well once again.” Fancy Man was a Listed winner at Haydock Park in 2020, taking the Betfair Exchange Ascendant Stakes over a mile. Although winless in three starts so far this season, trainer Richard Hannon is hopeful a break and the forecast rain will benefit the Pride Of Dubai colt. Hannon said: “He should get his ground with all the rain that is coming. He has been a bit disappointing this season. Things have slightly not gone his way but he seems more relaxed in his work at home. He has just been a bit gassy in his races with the revs too high but as he relaxes at hone that should help him in his races. “He won a Listed race there last year so he likes the track and it is one that plays to his strengths so hopefully he can go well.”

