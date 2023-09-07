Haydock Park review: William Buick brings up a hundred winners with near 52/1 treble

William Buick insisted he will ‘keep on kicking’ after making it a century of winners for the season at Haydock Park aboard Chic Colombine (9/4 favourite), who formed the middle leg of a near 52/1 treble for the champion jockey in the HC Promotions Experience It Live Nursery Handicap.
The 35-year-old continued his relentless march towards a second successive Flat Jockeys’ Championship after taking the riding plaudits on the seven-race card thanks to hat-trick of wins at the Merseyside venue.
Although more than a month of the season still remains before it draws to a conclusion at Ascot on October 21st, the Classic-winning rider was quick to praise those who have helped him reach his latest milestone.
Buick said: “One hundred winners in a season is always a nice number of winners to reach, but there is still a long way to go. Thanks goes to all the support I’ve been getting from various trainers and owners.
“It is nice to receive such support and we will just keep on kicking until the end of the season.”
As for the daughter of Seahenge, who followed up her last time out success at Newcastle by three and a quarter lengths in the seven-furlong event, Buick insists he was pleasantly surprised by her late turn of foot.
He added: “She is quite a sharp, speedy filly and she did well. I was just gentle with her and had plenty of patience and she showed that kick towards the end.
“She surprised me how quick she did pick up as we didn’t go very quick, and a lot of horses quickened up at the same time.”
Sapphire Seas appears destined for bigger and better things after making her first appearance on turf a successful one when completing Buick’s haul in the British EBF Reprocolor Premier Fillies’ Handicap.
Not sighted since winning at Kempton Park in April the daughter of Frankel shrugged off a 155-day absence when comfortably defeating stablemate Veil Of Shadows by two and a quarter lengths to complete a double for trainer Charlie Appleby.
Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said of the 4/1 winner: “I thought that was a nice performance. The other horse (Veil Of Shadows) is quite a solid yardstick and I thought Sapphire Seas showed a nice turn of foot to beat her.
“She had some nice form in behind her at Kempton, but you are never quite sure how they will go on turf first time out.
“She is a big girl, and she has just needed time to strengthen up. She had those three quick runs earlier in the year and Charlie just decided to give her a break afterwards.
“William felt it would be best to stay at a mile and a quarter and I’m sure Charlie will now find a nice race for her. She should be a nice filly for next year as she has size and scope about her.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Legend Of Time (9/4 favourite) hit the ground running to continue the recent domination enjoyed by Godolphin handler Appleby and Buick in the For Weekly Tips Visit www.weekendinsider.co.uk EBF Novice Stakes.
Having teamed up to take the 2021 renewal with New Kingdom and with Castle Way last year the pair saw the race head their way once again thanks to the short-head success posted by son of Sea The Stars.
Merriam said: “He got a bit stuck in a pocket and he took a little bit of rolling but once he got out William was pleased with him. It was a nice starting point.
“He is a different type of horse to Castle Way. This lad would be a bit more handy whereas Castle Way is a big lad. He didn’t look slow there and they took a bit of pulling up. I would have thought we would stick to the mile.”
Members of the Sally’s Angel syndicate ensured their voices were heard loud and clear after their ‘princess’ She’s A Novelty secured a front running length and three quarter success in the F4 Waste For Total Waste Management Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap.
Sally Randell, assistant to winning trainer Fergal O’Brien, said of the successful 5/2 favourite: “That was great. I’ve grown up with Brodie (Hampson, jockey) and she is the best person to ride to instructions.
“Even though she knew what she was going to do we chatted it through beforehand. We’ve had the mare for a few years and she is not one that quickens. All she does is stay so the plan was obvious.
“I thought Serena (Brotherton) was going quite well (on runner-up Unplugged) and if she had a gear to quicken up we had no chance of going with it so it was a bit nervous near the end.
“There are nine of us involved in Sally’s Angels and we are all really good friends. Jo (Priest) pre-trained She’s A Novelty, while Sue (Sharratt) is a stalls handler and she put her in at Windsor last time so it is a team effort with her. She really is a princess to us.”
Elmonjed (4/6 favourite) appeared to need every inch of the six-furlong trip to back up his debut success at Lingfield and maintain his unbeaten record when edging out Robbo by a neck in the AC Plastics Limited EBF Novice Stakes.
Tom Marquand, winning jockey, said of the William Haggas-trained gelding: “The way the race worked out at Lingfield the last day they went quick and it probably half happened without him really realising. He was also on the favoured ground that day.
“The second horse today got a bit of a march on at the furlong pole, and he had to do a bit running to get him back under the penalty.
“It is pleasing the progression he has made and no doubt he will learn a bit more from today.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org