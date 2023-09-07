Haydock Park review: William Buick brings up a hundred winners with near 52/1 treble

William Buick insisted he will ‘keep on kicking’ after making it a century of winners for the season at Haydock Park aboard Chic Colombine (9/4 favourite), who formed the middle leg of a near 52/1 treble for the champion jockey in the HC Promotions Experience It Live Nursery Handicap.

The 35-year-old continued his relentless march towards a second successive Flat Jockeys’ Championship after taking the riding plaudits on the seven-race card thanks to hat-trick of wins at the Merseyside venue. Although more than a month of the season still remains before it draws to a conclusion at Ascot on October 21st, the Classic-winning rider was quick to praise those who have helped him reach his latest milestone. Buick said: “One hundred winners in a season is always a nice number of winners to reach, but there is still a long way to go. Thanks goes to all the support I’ve been getting from various trainers and owners. “It is nice to receive such support and we will just keep on kicking until the end of the season.” As for the daughter of Seahenge, who followed up her last time out success at Newcastle by three and a quarter lengths in the seven-furlong event, Buick insists he was pleasantly surprised by her late turn of foot. He added: “She is quite a sharp, speedy filly and she did well. I was just gentle with her and had plenty of patience and she showed that kick towards the end. “She surprised me how quick she did pick up as we didn’t go very quick, and a lot of horses quickened up at the same time.”

Sapphire Seas on the rise

Sapphire Seas appears destined for bigger and better things after making her first appearance on turf a successful one when completing Buick’s haul in the British EBF Reprocolor Premier Fillies’ Handicap. Not sighted since winning at Kempton Park in April the daughter of Frankel shrugged off a 155-day absence when comfortably defeating stablemate Veil Of Shadows by two and a quarter lengths to complete a double for trainer Charlie Appleby. Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said of the 4/1 winner: “I thought that was a nice performance. The other horse (Veil Of Shadows) is quite a solid yardstick and I thought Sapphire Seas showed a nice turn of foot to beat her. “She had some nice form in behind her at Kempton, but you are never quite sure how they will go on turf first time out. “She is a big girl, and she has just needed time to strengthen up. She had those three quick runs earlier in the year and Charlie just decided to give her a break afterwards. “William felt it would be best to stay at a mile and a quarter and I’m sure Charlie will now find a nice race for her. She should be a nice filly for next year as she has size and scope about her.”

