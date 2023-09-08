“She is not in the Cheveley Park Stakes, but she could be one to look at a Listed race or a Group Three after that performance.”

“I need to have a chat with everyone about what we do next, but she is a filly that I don’t really want to over face this year. However, on the back of that we might have to step her up in class again this year.

“She is a little bit edgy, hence why she had the red hood on, and she is a filly that we have to keep the lid on.

Burrows, speaking away from the track, said: “She won very well from what I could see of it. She has looked like a nice filly at home, and I’m pleased she has been able to do that under a penalty as there looked some nice ones in there on paper.

Making stealthy headway late on the well backed 6/5 Favourite soon had matters in control once hitting the front before striding clear in commanding fashion to go on and score by four and a quarter lengths.

Shadwell’s homebred daughter of Blue Point made light work of the 6lbs penalty she had to shoulder for her last time out win at Salisbury when turning the six-furlong contest into a procession to form the second leg of a 7.8-1 double for winning jockey James Doyle.

Owen Burrows is yet to make any fancy entries for Raqiya , however he raised the prospects of looking at more lucrative targets before the year is out following her stylish success in the Oakmore Homes EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Haydock Park this afternoon.

The Roger Varian-trained Shadow Dance had earlier got the ball rolling for Classic-winning rider Doyle in the opening Betfair Racing Only Bettor Podcast Handicap, which the 3/1 chance claimed by four lengths.

Daniel Muscutt showed no signs of sleep deprivation following the recent arrival of his daughter Florence after Street Kid (8/1) secured the Group race-winning rider his first taste of success at the Merseyside venue in the feature Arete Foundation Handicap.

Without a winner in his previous 64 rides at the track, Muscutt changed that statistic after holding off favourite Persuasion by a head in the seven-furlong contest aboard the Kevin Philippart de Foy-trained five-year-old.

Muscutt said: “It is the first time I’ve won on him, but he is an interesting character, and he did well today.

“Kevin and his team have done a really good job with him, and his owners have been super patient and they love him to bits.”

While focused on the day job in the saddle Muscutt admits he is ‘loving’ being a dad.

He added: “Our little girl called Florence came out of the neonatal intensive care unit on Monday having been in there for seven weeks and she is going the right way.

“The team at the Rosie (Hospital in Cambridge) were very good. I’m loving being a dad and it is a huge relief to have Florence home.”

Luke Morris warmed up for his Group One ride aboard Saint Lawrence at the track on Saturday in the Betfair Sprint Cup with victory on Lingua Franca, who put her previous experience to good use in the Betfair Supports Racing Welfare EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Morris said of Saint Lawrence “Hollie (Doyle) is in Ireland and he is a nice ride to pick up. Shaquille looks the standout in the race, but it is wide open bar that. He goes on in any ground and with lots of runners and a fast pace to aim at, it will suit him well.

“He was very talented horse when he was younger, and Archie (Watson) seems to have revitalised him and with the blinkers going on. He seems to have stepped forward again.”

As for Lingua Franca, who finished fourth on her debut at Thirsk, Morris praised the attitude of the Sir Mark Prescott-trained filly following her half a length success.

Morris said of the 13/2 winner: “She is very honest and her work at home has been very good. She was just too green to do herself justice first time out. We were keen to put her experience to good use today and she has ground it out.

“She is still quite weak and once she gets over a middle distances next year I’m sure she will come into her own.”

Soul Seeker (5/1) was described by his triumphant connections as the ‘perfect syndicate horse’ after securing his third victory of the year when getting the better of a three-way photo finish in the Betfair Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Handicap.

With wins at Beverley and at York in the “Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe” already next to his name this season the ultra-consistent David O’Meara-trained six-year-old added to those victories when getting up by a head to initiate a 96.5/1 treble for jockey William Buick.

Dilwyn Pierce, of part owners Rasio Cymru, said: “He has been in the first three in his last 10 starts now and he really is brilliant. He is climbing back up the weights and we would have been happy if he had finished in the first three today.

“We will keep him on the go for a bit as he likes this ground. He could run every week. He is the perfect syndicate horse and you couldn’t ask for anymore.”