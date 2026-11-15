Haydock or Ascot for Heart Wood as Ryanair Chase hero prepares to return to action

The eight-year-old gelding, who signed off last season finishing third at the highest level in the JCB Melling Chase at Aintree, currently holds entries in the Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock Park and the Grade Two Ladbrokes 1965 Chase at Ascot on the same day.

However, the now retired Gold Cup-winning rider, who is assistant trainer to Henry de Bromhead, admits that nothing is set in stone as to which option the Robcour-owned gelding takes up.

Power said: “Heart Wood is entered at Ascot and Haydock. We will look at the races, and we will keep our options open during the week and see.

“We decided not to go to Down Royal over three miles to see if a King George was on the cards there.

“They are two very good races next weekend, but one is just over three miles and the other just short of two and a half miles.

“We want to make the right decision and go to the right place as we want to win another race with him.”

Stablemates Gorgeous Tom and The Big Westerner, who both claimed victories on their most recent starts, are also entered in the £200,000 showpiece at the Merseyside venue.

While The Big Westerner needs plenty of rain to fall between now and the race to fulfil her engagement, an appearance in the first Grade One of the season looks likely for Gorgeous Tom.

Power added: “The Big Westerner is in there as well, so is Gorgeous Tom. We will go what suits the horses best.

“The Big Westerner has the Betfair Chase in mind, but she will only go if it is soft ground.

“Gorgeous Tom is more versatile ground-wise. His plan is to go to Haydock Park, so he will definitely run in the Betfair Chase. It is just a case if he is joined by one of the others or not.”