Haydock meeting passes precautionary inspection

Officials announced an inspection on Friday following heavy rain throughout the week, leaving the ground soft, heavy in places - with further downpours set to hit the track over the weekend.

The course was hit with another 8mm of rain on Saturday and showers are expected on Sunday, but the meeting goes ahead as planned on ground now described as heavy.

Haydock Park said on a tweet on Sunday morning: "We’re pleased to confirm our precautionary inspection this morning has been passed and we are fit to race for today’s @SkyBet Sunday Series fixture! Gates open at 1.45pm."

