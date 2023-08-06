Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Raatea gets on top at Haydock

Haydock meeting passes precautionary inspection

By Sporting Life
08:24 · SUN August 06, 2023

Today's Sky Bet Sunday Series meeting at Haydock goes ahead as planned after the course passed a precautionary inspection.

Officials announced an inspection on Friday following heavy rain throughout the week, leaving the ground soft, heavy in places - with further downpours set to hit the track over the weekend.

The course was hit with another 8mm of rain on Saturday and showers are expected on Sunday, but the meeting goes ahead as planned on ground now described as heavy.

Haydock Park said on a tweet on Sunday morning: "We’re pleased to confirm our precautionary inspection this morning has been passed and we are fit to race for today’s @SkyBet Sunday Series fixture! Gates open at 1.45pm."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING