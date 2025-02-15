Haydock Grand National Trial: Famous Bridge claims prize

The nine-year-old was wearing cheekpieces for the first time and jumping the third last it was clear he was going to be involved in the finish.

At that stage Welsh Grand National hero Val Dancer led the way but as he folded between the final two obstacles, the stalking and well-backed favourite Apple Away emerged as a big threat.

There wasn’t much between the two on landing at the last but on the run-in Famous Bridge proved much stronger, staying on to score by three lengths.

Paddy Power halved the winner in price to 50/1 for the Randox Grand National itself.