Haydock Grand National Trial: Famous Bridge claims prize

Famous Bridge carried the famous Hemmings silks to victory in the Oddschecker Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock Park.
The nine-year-old was wearing cheekpieces for the first time and jumping the third last it was clear he was going to be involved in the finish.
At that stage Welsh Grand National hero Val Dancer led the way but as he folded between the final two obstacles, the stalking and well-backed favourite Apple Away emerged as a big threat.
There wasn’t much between the two on landing at the last but on the run-in Famous Bridge proved much stronger, staying on to score by three lengths.
Paddy Power halved the winner in price to 50/1 for the Randox Grand National itself.
“He’s a good horse. He was only just ticking over when he unseated last year, he was very unlucky then but he’s made up for it today,” said Richards.
“He’s always been a grand horse, a real stayer. He won’t get in at Aintree this year, unfortunately, as I’d have loved to run him. Maybe next year.
“He could be one for the Scottish National, but he wouldn’t want it too fast. He’ll probably go to Cheltenham now for the race he was fourth in last year (Ultima). He’s probably just coming to himself now. The cheekpieces just sharpened him up a bit.”
