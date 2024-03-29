Haydock Clerk of the Course Kirkland Tellwright bows out after 'thankless task'

There are more than a few thankless tasks in sport - and there are two in racing up there with the best.

First, there’s the handicapper, at the very mention of whom many trainers start foaming at the mouth, and then there's Clerk of the Course, responsible for the all-important ground conditions on raceday. These past months have seen a serious case of musical clerks, with new names at the helm of several tracks, notably Andrew Morris who presides over his first Newmarket meeting next month. And you can add Haydock Park to that list, where Kirkland Tellwright will hang up his going stick for the last time after a sentence of more than 23 years following Saturday’s meeting at the Merseyside track.