Haydock and Curragh on Clive Cox’s shortlist for Jasour

The pacey son of Havana Grey – who won the July Stakes at two and placed in the Commonwealth Cup this term – was due to drop back to five furlongs for the King George Stakes at Goodwood having been supplemented into the Group Two event by connections at a cost of £20,000.

However, he suffered an untimely injury while completing his final pre-race preparations which saw him miss the contest.

Jasour is now on the comeback trail and being readied for a return to the racecourse next month where he has the option of dipping his toe over the minimum trip in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 15, or sticking at six furlongs for Haydock’s Betfair Sprint Cup on September 7.

“The mishap he had before Goodwood was unfortunate, but he’s in good order and I’m pleased to say he is back in good form,” said Cox.

“He has an entry in the Haydock sprint and also in the Flying Five in Ireland and we will feel our way forwards from there depending on the forecast.

“He’s proven over six furlongs and we’re pleased to have that option (at Haydock), but we also have the entry in the Flying Five as well.

“I’m very happy he has trained through the last week and I’m looking forward to wherever he ends up running next.”