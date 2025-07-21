Haydock and Ascot targets after Maurice de Gheest for Lazzat

The four-year-old son of Territories claimed his first top-level triumph in last season’s Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville and, having been purchased by Wathnan Racing prior to last month’s Royal Ascot meeting, delivered at the first time of asking in his new silks when defeating Japanese star Satono Reve in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Trainer Jerome Reynier expects Lazzat will make his next appearance in his native France, defending his title at Deauville, but is also keen to return to England for Haydock’s principal sprint in a couple of months’ time ahead of a second visit to Berkshire.

He said on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’s entered in the Sprint Cup and because he won in Ascot and doesn’t mind the ground, he could go for the Champions Sprint in October in Ascot again.

“I don’t think we’re going to travel him outside of Europe this year, we’re planning an international campaign maybe next year as a five-year-old, but he’s been so busy travelling all over the world as a three-year-old last year so we’re going to keep him for the Maurice de Gheest (in August) and some European targets.”