A scene from Longchamp
Haya Zark belies big odds to claim Prix Ganay glory

By Sporting Life
15:57 · SUN April 28, 2024

Joseph O’Brien’s Irish raider Al Riffa had to make do with an honourable fourth as Haya Zark claimed a surprise victory in the Prix Ganay at ParisLongchamp.

Already a Group One winner in the 2022 National Stakes, Al Riffa was well fancied to double his top-level tally on his first start since pushing subsequent Arc hero Ace Impact close in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano at Deauville last August.

The four-year-old was delivered with what looked like a winning chance in the home straight by Dylan Browne McMonagle and while his effort petered out inside the final furlong, connections will surely take plenty of encouragement from this first competitive outing in over eight months.

The Adrien Fouassier-trained Haya Zark had previously won three times at Group Three level, most recently landing the Prix Exbury at Saint-Cloud in mid-March.

With Alexis Pouchin deputising in the saddle for the unavailable Christophe Soumillon, the five-year-old son of Zarak moved up to challenge the pacesetting pair of Crypto Force and Zarakem halfway up the straight and found plenty for pressure to see off the challenge of Zarir by a head.

Feed The Flame was close up in third, as was Al Riffa in fourth and Horizon Dore in fifth.

The winner was cut to 33/1 from 66s for this year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe by Betfair and Paddy Power.

