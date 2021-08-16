Honeysuckle maintained her unbeaten record with another smooth win in the BARONERACING.COM Hatton's Grace Hurdle.

Henry De Bromhead's charge was winning the Grade One feature for the third time and raced on the bridle as Stormy Ireland cut out the early running. By the third last the 2/5 favourite and Ronald Pump (22/1) had overhauled the leader and shortly after Honeysuckle put the race to bed. She surged clear going to the final flight and despite her stickiest jump of the day there, was never in any danger, scoring by eight lengths. Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair all make her an even-money chance to retain her Unibet Champion Hurdle crown at Cheltenham in March.

Sadly the race was marred by a fatal injury sustained by Latest Exhibition. De Bromhead said: “I’m delighted with that, Rachael was brilliant on her and they are just a lethal combination, in fairness to them. She was really psyched before the race, she was trying to bite and kick and the only one who was getting away with it was me, actually. “She probably gave me a fright last year so we might have done a little bit more this year for it, but when you’ve only so many runs – with a lot of mine I’d let them progress, but she was pretty straight. “She’s an incredible mare and to be associated with her is amazing. The reception she’s got from everyone here is incredible. “I’m at the stage now where I tell myself ‘she’s going to get beaten this time’. I’m nervous before she runs but we’re so lucky to have her as well. I had myself convinced all week that she was going to get beaten.