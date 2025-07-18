Haskell Stakes preview: Journalism ready for test

Trainer Michael McCarthy is hoping Preakness Stakes hero Journalism can resume winning ways in the NYRA Bets Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday night.
The son of Curlin was the only horse this season to run in all three legs of the American Triple Crown, finishing second to Sovereignty in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont.
"We're very proud of the horse but it's tough to think you've run as hard as you have in three races in five weeks and only to come home with the trophy one time," the trainer told Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“But you know what, the Kentucky Derby we pinched back at the start a little bit and found ourselves a little further back than we’d have liked, on an off-sloppy racetrack that day, I thought his performance was very, very, good.
“The Preakness Stakes speaks for itself then back again in three weeks in the Belmont in a very fast race again, obviously running up into Sovereignty twice, a very, very good horse in his own right."
The Belmont winner skipped the Preakness, but McCarthy isn't convinced that freshness was a key factor.
“It’s tough to say that, I thought my horse showed up in the Belmont and ran his race. I think there’s not a whole lot separating the two of them and I’d like to say if we met a neutral racetrack or a racetrack that wasn’t wet, maybe the outcome would be different. Maybe it would be the same. I think it’s one of those years when you’ve got an exceptional crop of three-year-olds.
“We certainly haven’t lost any faith in Journalism, his three races were exemplary, and here we are again back at it, six weeks after the Belmont, another ship back across the country but that's where the majority of these better three-year-old races are here in the States.
“He can handle an extreme amount of work, not too many horses are like him. I think you’ve seen a mare like Thorpedo Anna who thrives on work herself and racing, he’s a little bit of the same way.
“If you look at him as an individual he’d remind you very much of his sire, Curlin. He was a horse who put a lot into his work and into his training. Maybe he gets a bit of his athleticism from his dam’s sire, Uncle Mo.
"He’s a complete mix of pedigree, athleticism and conformation, and I’m sure some day when he makes it to Ashford Stud he’ll be very popular but I’m hoping to win a few more of these champion three-year-old races and a Breeders’ Cup Classic before then though."
Opponents in the Haskell include Gosger who Journalism wore down late on in the Preakness for a half-length verdict.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.