Haskell Stakes preview: Journalism ready for test

Trainer Michael McCarthy is hoping Preakness Stakes hero Journalism can resume winning ways in the NYRA Bets Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday night.

The son of Curlin was the only horse this season to run in all three legs of the American Triple Crown, finishing second to Sovereignty in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont. "We're very proud of the horse but it's tough to think you've run as hard as you have in three races in five weeks and only to come home with the trophy one time," the trainer told Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast. “But you know what, the Kentucky Derby we pinched back at the start a little bit and found ourselves a little further back than we’d have liked, on an off-sloppy racetrack that day, I thought his performance was very, very, good. “The Preakness Stakes speaks for itself then back again in three weeks in the Belmont in a very fast race again, obviously running up into Sovereignty twice, a very, very good horse in his own right."