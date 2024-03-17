Harry Skelton thinks Cheltenham Festival winner Grey Dawning could go to the top

Sent off the 5/2 joint-favourite, Grey Dawning produced a flawless performance to sweep past Ginny's Destiny and keep on to the line to win by two lengths with the pair pulling eight lengths clear of the third.

Speaking on Luck On Sunday, Skelton revealed that victory was as straightforward as it looked with the race going according to plan.

"I had gone through that race and it worked out exactly how I wanted it to," he said.

"I knew Harry Cobden would go a good strong gallop on Ginny's Destiny and I could sit in behind him and follow him.

"When I got beat by Ginny's Destiny back there in December the ground was a little drier and we just got done into a little bit of a sprint and made a mistake two out and I didn't want that happening again.

"I knew once I'd jumped four out at the top of the hill I wanted to get upsides Harry and make sure I was there then. Grey Dawning answered every question and was brilliant down over the last two, just idled then on the run-in."

Skelton, who rode four winners last week, believes Grey Dawning has what it takes to reach the top in open company, adding: "I think this horse has it all.

"He's so unassuming, doesn't know how good he is, just seems to find the racing all comes quite naturally and easy to him and at home you definitely wouldn't see that of him

"Hopefully he can go all the way and is just that little bit special."