"A win like this can only help my career but in this game you are never at the top, the bar keeps on rising. You only need to look at Tony McCoy, he’s at the top of his game but he’s always trying to improve."

The 19-year-old conditional Harry Skelton was speaking after becoming the youngest jockey to win the Irish Grand National (‘it’s probably the greatest achievement of my life so far’) when successful in 2009 on the Bob Buckler-trained 33/1-shot Niche Market. The partnership had won the Silver Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot at the same odds earlier in the season.

Twelve years later, having twenty-times champion McCoy as his inspiration has paid off as Skelton has become champion jockey himself for the first time, though he won’t be content to stop there judging from his words at Fairyhouse all those years earlier.

Skelton’s first win had come on Temper Lad, trained by Jimmy Frost, in a conditional jockeys’ selling handicap hurdle at Exeter in October 2007. He started out attached to Paul Nicholls’ yard where elder brother Dan was assistant and his most important win for Ditcheat at that stage of his career was Celestial Halo’s win in the 2011 National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell.

Skelton’s riding career stalled somewhat in 2012/13 when he registered just eight wins but a turning point came when brother Dan left Nicholls to start training in his own right from a purpose-built yard at Lodge Hill in Warwickshire in the 2013/14 season.

Within months of Dan taking out a training licence, the Skelton brothers had their first major handicap success when Harry rode Willows Saviour to victory in The Ladbroke at Ascot. Neither brother has looked back since, with Harry’s increasing success in the saddle mirroring Dan’s progress through the training ranks.

Harry’s total of wins in 2014/15 was 55, more than double his score the previous season thanks to a growing string at Lodge Hill, while another leap forward in 2015/16 took Harry’s tally to 101 in a season when Dan likewise trained more than a hundred winners for the first time.