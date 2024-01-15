Harry Skelton: Aintree should suit Grand National hope Galia Des Liteaux

Speaking in his blog for bookmakers Star Sports, the jockey reflected on a superb weekend for the yard which featured six winners across the cards at Kempton, Wetherby and Warwick.

Galia Des Liteaux couldn't quite make it seven at the Skeltons' local course Warwick but went down on her sword, beaten just three-quarters of a length in the Wigley Group-backed contest over three miles and five furlongs.

Skelton was proud of the performance and feels it is all systems go for Aintree, with a prep run at Kelso also in the offing for the eight-year-old mare.

He told Star Sports: "The Classic Chase is always a war of attrition, but Galia Des Liteaux ran a hell of a race to finish a close second, staying on all the way to the line. She was just lugging to her left a little bit from midway down the back, which just made it hard work for me to get her running. The cheekpieces helped sharpen her up and she stayed on strongly on her first run in a handicap. It was a really strong effort off that mark, giving so much weight to the winner.

"Our eyes are firmly on the Grand National now, a race that runners from the Classic Chase have a good record in. She’ll have one more run, most likely at Kelso, and then go to Aintree. The closest I’ve finished in the National is fifth, but on what I got on Saturday, she travelled well to get an early position, jumped nicely and stayed on strongly – that ticks all the right boxes for the National. She does prefer soft ground but it was probably good-to-soft at Warwick on Saturday. They’ll never let the ground get too quick in the National so that won’t be an excuse on the day. She’s an exciting mare."