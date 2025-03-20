Harry Derham on weekend runners at Newbury and Kelso including Jasmine Bliss

Derham endured a disastrous time of things earlier this season when was forced to take a back seat in late-November after storm damage left his gallops unfit for purpose, but things have fallen into place in recent weeks.

A 23% strike-rate with his jumpers throughout February has already been improved upon so far this month (9-28 at 32% prior to Thursday's racing) and he has nine runners engaged to run on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Derham outlined some of his strongest chances of success ahead of a busy weekend.

He said: "The main event really would be Jasmine Bliss (BetVictor British EBF 'National Hunt' Mares' Novices' Hurdle at 3.15). She’s been really progressive this season and won nicely at Southwell last time.

"She got a 7lb rise for that which hasn’t helped her cause here and she carries plenty of weight but she’s a good strong mare. We think a lot of her, she’s in very good form and we’re looking forward to running her in the mares’ final at Newbury.

"She stays well, she's obviously a point winner, and she’s a big fine mare. She won her bumper there at Newbury in determined fashion and I think it’s a track that will suit her over hurdles. She’s in fine form, is versatile (ground-wise) and the only negative is top weight but I wouldn’t swap her."