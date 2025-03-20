Harry Derham on weekend runners at Newbury and Kelso including Jasmine Bliss

Harry Derham is looking forward to a potentially fruitful weekend with runners in several high-profile races at Newbury and Kelso.
Derham endured a disastrous time of things earlier this season when was forced to take a back seat in late-November after storm damage left his gallops unfit for purpose, but things have fallen into place in recent weeks.
A 23% strike-rate with his jumpers throughout February has already been improved upon so far this month (9-28 at 32% prior to Thursday's racing) and he has nine runners engaged to run on Saturday afternoon.
Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Derham outlined some of his strongest chances of success ahead of a busy weekend.
He said: "The main event really would be Jasmine Bliss (BetVictor British EBF 'National Hunt' Mares' Novices' Hurdle at 3.15). She’s been really progressive this season and won nicely at Southwell last time.
"She got a 7lb rise for that which hasn’t helped her cause here and she carries plenty of weight but she’s a good strong mare. We think a lot of her, she’s in very good form and we’re looking forward to running her in the mares’ final at Newbury.
"She stays well, she's obviously a point winner, and she’s a big fine mare. She won her bumper there at Newbury in determined fashion and I think it’s a track that will suit her over hurdles. She’s in fine form, is versatile (ground-wise) and the only negative is top weight but I wouldn’t swap her."
The potential surprise package among the team headed for Newbury is Klub De Reve, whose sole outing under Rules saw him finish seventh on debut at Doncaster on January 24.
Derham feels there are reasons to expect a better showing on this occasion in the Goffs Hundred Grand Bumper (4.25), saying: "This has been the target all season to be honest.
"Since we bought him, we knew he was eligible for this bumper so we sort of had it in our head to have a run somewhere. He ran when all of my horses were just needing the run.
"You look at his form and it says 7 but if you look back, with two furlongs to run he was in front and he just got tired (replay below).
"This is obviously a tidy little race but he’s not a back-number by any means. I’m not going thinking we’re going to win but I think he’ll run well. He’s much fitter going to Newbury than he was going to Doncaster."
Derham runs three on the valuable ITV card at Kelso too and is hoping for the best north of the border as well.
He said: "Barrabool runs in the Herring Queen Series Final (3.00) at Kelso which is a huge prize for mares. We’re looking forward to running her.
"OLBG Racing Club have got Nordic Tiger (2.25) who’d have a little chance if he comes back to form.
"A horse I’m very sweet on in the last is a horse called Kiwi Rush, who won a qualifier up there a month ago and the ground has come right for him.”
