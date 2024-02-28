Sporting Life
Givemefive pictured with winning connections
Givemefive pictured with winning connections

Harry Derham happy to miss Cheltenham Festival and wait with Givemefive

By Adam Morgan
12:43 · WED February 28, 2024

Harry Derham has confirmed Givemefive will not take up his engagements at the Cheltenham Festival following his brave effort in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle on Saturday.

Despite holding entries for both the JCB Triumph Hurdle and Boodles Fred Winter, the young handler had always suggested a run at National Hunt flagship meeting was unlikely.

And having left it all on the track when narrowly denied by Kalif Du Berlais at Kempton, Derham has firmly ruled out a trip to Prestbury Park for his talented juvenile.

He said: “He obviously ran really well and we were very pleased with him.

“It looked to me like he was beaten by a good one and we’re not going to go to Cheltenham. That race has took a fair bit out of him, I haven’t cantered him since and he’s still quite quiet. We will make another plan.

“I wasn’t really tempted (to go to Cheltenham) to be honest. He can’t win the Triumph and he would need to be fresh and well-handicapped to win the Boodles and we’re probably neither. It didn’t tempt me that much and I want to win races, I don’t want to go to Cheltenham to take part.”

Givemefive is owned by Major-winning golfers Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka, with McDowell enjoying his first visit to watch the four-year-old in his Grade Two assignment.

The Northern Irishman may not have experienced the victory which would have capped off his visit to Sunbury, but left having fully relished watching his charge in action.

“Graeme said he had a great time and the race got the heart racing,” added Derham.

“It obviously wasn’t the result we dreamt of but he ran a fantastic race and on the day just wasn’t quite good enough.

Of his next outing, the trainer continued: “We could go to Fairyhouse (for the juvenile Grade Two), but we will just see how he is in the next few weeks. I haven’t cantered him since his run, but as long as he is all right I would be quite keen to go there – he should have had enough time to recover.

“His owners have always said to just do the right thing by the horse, so we will let him recover from Kempton and then we will make a plan.”

Also missing the Festival is Derham’s star mare Queens Gamble.

The six-year-old – who was twice a bumper winner at Cheltenham when trained by Oliver Sherwood – was as short as 10-1 for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle after winning her first three outings over timber, but will now miss the remainder of the season.

“Her leg scanned clean, but there was a little bit of heat in there on Monday,” explained Derham.

“She is very fortunate to be owned by very good and understanding owners who don’t want to push her and will give her a chance.

“She will be back in the autumn with no problems at all.”

