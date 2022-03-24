Timeform profile 17-year-old apprentice jockey Harry Davies who has been entrusted with the high-profile ride on Modern News in Saturday's SBK Lincoln at Doncaster.

Riding a first winner in the Godolphin colours must be a memorable moment for any young jockey, but it was probably all the more so for Harry Davies. Not only was Tranquil Night the 17-year-old’s first ride for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby, but his win in the Kempton novice in February, with his 7lb claim effectively negating the horse’s penalty, came less than a month after his very first ride under Rules at Southwell. But the fact that Tranquil Night was already the jockey’s fourth winner shows what a flying start he has made to his professional career this year.

In fact, Davies’ first winner, Coolagh Magic, whom he produced to lead on the line for a nose win in an apprentice handicap at Lingfield for Robyn Brisland, came on just his second ride. He then made it two out of three on Desert Lime for George Boughey at Wolverhampton three days later. Davies was champion on the pony racing circuit in 2018 and 2019 and from the age of just seven had ambitions to eventually join Andrew Balding’s yard in the hope of following in the footsteps of the likes of David Probert, William Buick and Oisin Murphy, all of whom learned their craft as apprentices at Kingsclere. On the eve of his win for Godolphin, Davies rode his first winner for Balding when Hold Fast won an apprentice handicap at Kempton. Davies has ridden two more winners in the interim to take his overall tally to six, all for different yards. Indeed, it’s indicative of how widely his talents are appreciated that Davies has had 32 rides altogether for 13 different trainers, including several of the biggest names in Newmarket.

His latest winner was achieved on his first and only ride for William Haggas when Arousing won an apprentice handicap at Kempton earlier this month. Davies is well placed to pick up rides as his agent is his stepfather Phil Shea, who has had the likes of recent champion apprentices Josephine Gordon and Cieren Fallon on his books. Like Fallon, Davies is following his father into the profession as Stephen Davies was himself champion apprentice in 1994, riding 45 winners that season when attached to Henry Cecil’s yard. The champion apprentice title is sure to be a long-term goal for Harry Davies but, in the meantime, he can look forward to the biggest mount of his fledgling riding career so far when teaming up with Modern News in Saturday’s Lincoln at Doncaster.

Modern News looks a leading contender for Saturday's Lincoln at Doncaster

It will be the fifth time Davies has ridden for the Appleby stable – only Boughey (nine) has supplied him with more rides – and Modern News looks to hold solid claims from a 6lb higher mark than when completing a hat-trick on his final start in Britain at Lingfield in October. The step up to a mile shouldn’t be an issue given how he shaped on his reappearance at Meydan last month, staying on well to be beaten a little over two lengths, and you can be equally certain that he won’t lack for assistance in the saddle on Town Moor. Indeed, it will be a surprise if the ride on Modern News isn’t the first of many for Davies in some of the most valuable handicaps in the weeks and months to come.