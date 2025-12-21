Harry Cobden takes Il Est Francais ride in King George VI Chase

The seven-year-old son of Karaktar found only Banbridge too strong in last year's renewal of the Kempton showpiece and looks to get his career back on track having been pulled-up when ridden by James Reveley in last month's 1965 Chase at Ascot.

Cobden is available for the ride on the now Tom George-trained Il Est Francais as Paul Nicholls doesn't have a runner in the Grade 1 contest this year, and he's looking forward to the challenge having been in to school the horse a few times of late.

Cobden said on Sky Sports Racing: "I've schooled him and galloped him a couple of times and at home he still feels like he's got it.

"At Ascot he clearly didn't have it - he's obviously got his issues - but it was only 12 months ago that he was very good around there, finishing second in the King George, and if he bounces back to a run like that then he'll be right there.

"Everything I've done on him suggests that he is absolutely A1 and I actually thought he'd run a big race in Ascot the other day but he was obviously disappointing for some reason or other."