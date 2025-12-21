Harry Cobden takes Il Est Francais ride in King George VI Chase

Harry Cobden has been confirmed for the ride on last year's runner-up Il Est Francais in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.
The seven-year-old son of Karaktar found only Banbridge too strong in last year's renewal of the Kempton showpiece and looks to get his career back on track having been pulled-up when ridden by James Reveley in last month's 1965 Chase at Ascot.
Cobden is available for the ride on the now Tom George-trained Il Est Francais as Paul Nicholls doesn't have a runner in the Grade 1 contest this year, and he's looking forward to the challenge having been in to school the horse a few times of late.
Cobden said on Sky Sports Racing: "I've schooled him and galloped him a couple of times and at home he still feels like he's got it.
"At Ascot he clearly didn't have it - he's obviously got his issues - but it was only 12 months ago that he was very good around there, finishing second in the King George, and if he bounces back to a run like that then he'll be right there.
"Everything I've done on him suggests that he is absolutely A1 and I actually thought he'd run a big race in Ascot the other day but he was obviously disappointing for some reason or other."
In terms of tactics and how the 2025 King George might play out, the former champion jockey said: "I'll just go out there and ride him as we find him, I presume we'll be sharp out of the gate.
"He likes going from the front and he's got that running style where he gallops horses into the ground and jumps so slick. The most important thing is to be sharp at the start. You can't win a race on the start but you can lose it. I presume he'll be in front, I'm looking forward to him."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.