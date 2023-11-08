Harry Cobden: Solo so good for Haldon Gold Cup

Harry Cobden feels stable favourite Solo has a good chance of maintaining his progression over fences and enhancing 14-time champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls’ excellent record in the Betway Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on Friday.

The Johnny de la Hey-owned seven-year-old will bid to give Ditcheat handler Nicholls a record-extending ninth win in the extended two miles and one furlong Grade Two feature at the Devon track which has attracted a final field of six runners. After a frustrating first season over fences Solo got his act together last campaign winning two of his five outings over the larger obstacles, with the highlight coming on his penultimate start in the Grade Two Coral Pendil Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park in February. Although Solo failed to complete on his final start in the Grade Two bet365 Oaksey Chase at Sandown Park on the last day of the season, Cobden believes he can leave that outing behind on his return to action in the £80,000 limited handicap chase.