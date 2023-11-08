Harry Cobden: Solo so good for Haldon Gold Cup

Harry Cobden feels stable favourite Solo has a good chance of maintaining his progression over fences and enhancing 14-time champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls’ excellent record in the Betway Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on Friday.
The Johnny de la Hey-owned seven-year-old will bid to give Ditcheat handler Nicholls a record-extending ninth win in the extended two miles and one furlong Grade Two feature at the Devon track which has attracted a final field of six runners.
After a frustrating first season over fences Solo got his act together last campaign winning two of his five outings over the larger obstacles, with the highlight coming on his penultimate start in the Grade Two Coral Pendil Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park in February.
Although Solo failed to complete on his final start in the Grade Two bet365 Oaksey Chase at Sandown Park on the last day of the season, Cobden believes he can leave that outing behind on his return to action in the £80,000 limited handicap chase.
Cobden said: “Solo has a nice weight in the Haldon Gold Cup with Editeur Du Gite running.
“He won a terrible renewal of the Adonis Hurdle and then got given a mark of 157. He spent the next 18 months trying to get that mark down and eventually got down to 135 before he got the ball rolling again last season.
“He had one season where he didn’t win anything over fences, but he was quite highly campaigned and then last season he won a nice novice chase at Sandown and then he won the Pendil at Kempton Park.
“His jumping improved no end last season and he was brilliant when I rode him around Kempton. He was very good at Sandown as well which is a good jumping test.
“I’m not saying he is going there with loads in hand, but Paul historically does well in this race and that is why I think he has got a nice chance.”
It will be the first time that Solo has run over a trip as short as the one he will tackle on his next assignment in more than 18 months, however Cobden does not foresee that, or the prospect of soft conditions, being any issue to his mount.
Cobden said: “That trip should suit him as it is a lovely galloping track so I can’t see that being an issue. The ground is going to be fairly testing at Exeter on Friday, but it was fairly soft at Sandown when he won. He has got a good few things going for him.
“He is a nice, honest, kind horse that is very easy to deal with. He is well-spirited and is just a nice horse to have around. This is worth a few quid and if he won this he would have his season paid for and he would only have to tip away afterwards.”
