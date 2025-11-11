Harry Cobden nominates No Drama This End as an exciting novice running at Cheltenham on Friday

Speaking on 'Paddy Power's Harry Cobden Jumps Season Preview', which you can watch on YouTube below, Cobden revealed the Champion Bumper ninth has excelled in his homework ahead of his potential hurdling debut in the Grade 2 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle over 2m5f this Friday.

Asked if he is exciting Cobden said: "Yeah, he is - a very, very good workhorse at home and we're pretty excited to get him out. I think we'll see him at Cheltenham on Friday. He's schooled well, he's working well and I'm pretty excited to be riding him.

"He bolted up in his bumper at Warwick first time out last year and then he ran fine in the champion bumper, but I didn't really think the race was run to suit.

"But his jumping's been good and he's just the one horse, the one novice that I've sat on this year that I just thought ‘yes, this lad could be proper’. Look we've got lots of nice horses, but this chap just feels a bit different."