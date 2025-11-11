Harry Cobden nominates No Drama This End as an exciting novice running at Cheltenham on Friday

Harry Cobden has nominated Paul Nicholls' No Drama This End as an exciting novice to look out for at Cheltenham on Friday.
Speaking on 'Paddy Power's Harry Cobden Jumps Season Preview', which you can watch on YouTube below, Cobden revealed the Champion Bumper ninth has excelled in his homework ahead of his potential hurdling debut in the Grade 2 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle over 2m5f this Friday.
Asked if he is exciting Cobden said: "Yeah, he is - a very, very good workhorse at home and we're pretty excited to get him out. I think we'll see him at Cheltenham on Friday. He's schooled well, he's working well and I'm pretty excited to be riding him.
"He bolted up in his bumper at Warwick first time out last year and then he ran fine in the champion bumper, but I didn't really think the race was run to suit.
"But his jumping's been good and he's just the one horse, the one novice that I've sat on this year that I just thought ‘yes, this lad could be proper’. Look we've got lots of nice horses, but this chap just feels a bit different."
Click here for No Drama This End's profile
Cobden also revealed he sat on Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle second Regent's Stroll on Monday as he makes progress towards beginning a novice chasing campaign.
"I schooled him this morning actually over fences and he was, touch wood, brilliant. We’re obviously looking forward to him, he feels like he’s chilled out a little bit, but what he’s like at the racecourse we don’t know yet.
"He’s an unbelievable talent, he still impresses us at home and he wouldn’t be a complete morning glory.
"He wouldn’t blow you away, but he just does everything like a proper horse and I’m just hoping that fences will probably calm him down a little bit and he will end up wanting a trip as well so the sooner we go jumping fences with him, I think the sooner we’ll make a man of him and we’ll have a nice horse on our hands.
"I just feel that he’s in a good place mentally and he’s doing everything right."
