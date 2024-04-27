Sporting Life
Harry Cobden celebrates with the Paddy Power Gold Cup
Harry Cobden - crowned champion

Harry Cobden crowned champion jockey after Chepstow winners

By Sporting Life
07:32 · SAT April 27, 2024

Harry Cobden has been crowned champion jockey for the first time following the victory of Spring Gale at Chepstow on Friday evening.

That win took Cobden six clear of his nearest pursuer Sean Bowen, who despite being on the scoresheet himself at Perth, can no longer catch him, with only four booked rides at Sandown on Saturday.

While Cobden’s victory has looked assured for some time, given Bowen was out of action for almost six weeks in the heart of the season, the Welshman kept him honest until the penultimate day, with his main backer Olly Murphy hitting form just fractionally too late to make up the ground.

Spring Gale, the 5/2 favourite, is trained by Henry Daly, a yard Cobden is unlikely to have ridden for if not involved in a title charge.

Bet365 Gold Cup tips! Saturday's best bets at Sandown

Following his win in the Dunraven Windows Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, Cobden told Sky Sports Racing: “Lovely job. Someone asked me how I felt earlier on and I said it felt like a birthday, it felt like something special happened, but it hasn’t really sunk in, I suppose.

“She did it nicely, she was very tough, Henry gave me the perfect instructions, he said she stayed well and she’s good and hardy and that’s exactly what she is, she’ll jump a fence one day and is a nice mare.”

Cobden, the principal jockey for the Paul Nicholls stable, has found himself riding for more and more outside yards in recent weeks and it is something that he will continue to do in the coming seasons.

He said: “It’s been incredible. I’ve had the best part of 730 rides, made some new connections with great owners and trainers and I’ve had a fantastic season with Paul as well. We’ve had a couple of Grade One winners, Pic D’Orhy was probably the highlight there. It’s just been really busy but I’ve had a great time and enjoyed it.”

Just for good measure, Cobden finished off the evening meeting with a win on the Nicholls-trained Florencethemachine (9/2) in the Braceys Handicap Hurdle.

“It’s good for him,” said Nicholls. “It’s been a pretty stressy two or three weeks really. Obviously, we wanted him to finish in front, it’s a fantastic effort. He’s only a young fella and he’s come a long way from his first winner for us, which I think was at Wincanton when he was just 16.

“He deserves it, he’s put a lot into it this year. I’m not sure he actually enjoys driving everywhere every single day of the week but he’s done well and he’s riding so well.”

Nicholls also paid tribute to former Ditcheat academy graduate Bowen, adding: “Sean is a very good jockey as well, he rode a lot of winners for us and I’m sure he’ll be champion jockey before too long as well. I’m proud of all of them.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

