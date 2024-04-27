Harry Cobden crowned champion jockey after Chepstow winners

Harry Cobden has been crowned champion jockey for the first time following the victory of Spring Gale at Chepstow on Friday evening.

That win took Cobden six clear of his nearest pursuer Sean Bowen, who despite being on the scoresheet himself at Perth, can no longer catch him, with only four booked rides at Sandown on Saturday. While Cobden’s victory has looked assured for some time, given Bowen was out of action for almost six weeks in the heart of the season, the Welshman kept him honest until the penultimate day, with his main backer Olly Murphy hitting form just fractionally too late to make up the ground. Spring Gale, the 5/2 favourite, is trained by Henry Daly, a yard Cobden is unlikely to have ridden for if not involved in a title charge.

Following his win in the Dunraven Windows Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, Cobden told Sky Sports Racing: “Lovely job. Someone asked me how I felt earlier on and I said it felt like a birthday, it felt like something special happened, but it hasn’t really sunk in, I suppose. “She did it nicely, she was very tough, Henry gave me the perfect instructions, he said she stayed well and she’s good and hardy and that’s exactly what she is, she’ll jump a fence one day and is a nice mare.” Cobden, the principal jockey for the Paul Nicholls stable, has found himself riding for more and more outside yards in recent weeks and it is something that he will continue to do in the coming seasons. He said: “It’s been incredible. I’ve had the best part of 730 rides, made some new connections with great owners and trainers and I’ve had a fantastic season with Paul as well. We’ve had a couple of Grade One winners, Pic D’Orhy was probably the highlight there. It’s just been really busy but I’ve had a great time and enjoyed it.”