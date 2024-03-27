Sporting Life
Harry Cobden in winning action at Ascot
Harry Cobden in winning action at Ascot

Harry Cobden ‘can’t wait’ to ride Noble Yeats in Grand National

By Sporting Life
15:44 · WED March 27, 2024

Harry Cobden feels he finally has a chance of getting involved at the business end of the Randox Grand National after confirmation he will keep the ride on the 2022 winner, Noble Yeats.

Since the retirement of Sam Waley-Cohen, son of owner Robert, Sean Bowen had been riding the Emmet Mullins-trained nine-year-old, and he was on board when he ran a brave race to finish fourth to Corach Rambler last year.

With Bowen on the sidelines through injury earlier this year, his championship rival Cobden picked up the ride in the Cleeve Hurdle, which they won, and he maintained the partnership in the Stayers’ Hurdle.

While unplaced there, connections have decided to stick with Cobden for Aintree.

“I’m really looking forward to riding Noble Yeats in the Grand National. He’s trained by a very shrewd man in Emmet Mullins who knows how to ready a horse for this race as he did so well a couple of years ago when Sam Waley-Cohen rode him to victory,” said Cobden in his blog for Planet Sport.

“I’m glad I’ve had a couple of goes on him now because it does take a bit of time to understand how best to ride him. I know plenty about him, but I’ll definitely watch his two National runs back before the big day.

“Connections are quite keen for the ground to dry up a bit as he’s probably slightly more effective on a sounder surface, so let’s hope there isn’t too much rain between now and the race.”

He went on: “To have a genuine chance in the National is fantastic. Every other ride I’ve had in it hasn’t really had much going for it, so to know he stays the trip and has plenty of experience over the fences is great and I’m very excited.

“I haven’t had much success in the National itself, but I won the Topham a couple of times aboard Ultragold, so I do know the sort of horse required to go well around there. Unfortunately I don’t often get to the second circuit in the big race itself, so let’s hope that changes this year!

“It’s the biggest and most well-known race of the season and it would be amazing to win it. To me it’s only second to the Gold Cup and of course I’d love to win it. I’m very lucky to have a horse this year that has a proper chance and I can’t wait to have a crack at winning it on him.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

