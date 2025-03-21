Harry Cobden admits Harry Skelton is likely winner of David Power Jockeys’ Cup

Paddy Power ambassador Harry Cobden has admitted in his latest podcast that the David Power Jockeys’ Cup might now be beyond his reach, but has also stoically stated “never say never”.

On this week’s Paddy Power Media’s ‘Harry Cobden Cheltenham Review', the top rider joins host Patrick Kennelly to discuss last week's Cheltenham Festival as well as the ultimate jockeys' competition and a couple of upcoming rides. View the show in full on Paddy Power’s Racing YouTube channel

You’re looking at a top-three finish in the David Power Jockeys’ Cup but time is running out, bar a miracle are you looking at second now, Harry? Yeah the bird looks to have flown doesn’t he, but never say never. I remember I went to Sandown one day and I had I think six rides – all of them won and I got off the wrong one, I rode the wrong one in another race there and that finished second. So you never know – I have to ride eight winners and he has to ride none for me to beat him. It could happen but I’d say the chance of that happening are very, very slim. So my target now is to fend old Nico off and Sam Twiston-Davies for the 200 grand for the second place.

Could you and your agent be looking at you riding in every race on ITV now? Yeah that is definitely the plan but, to be fair, that’s been the plan all year. I’m not saying we’ve been unlucky, but early season a few of the horses probably weren’t in as good a form as they normally were and that slowed us up a little bit. But I’ve been trying to ride in every ITV race and I remember one day, I probably could have ridden four winners at Taunton and I went to Ascot for one ride for Paul, in an ITV race, ended up finishing second. So it’s been on our mind all season so it’s certainly not through lack of trying anyway. What do the yard and Paul Nicholls get if you finish second? I think Paul gets 20 grand and the yard gets 20 grand as well. Are they putting pressure on you, like this is our Christmas bonus?! When I was in contention of actually winning it, they were getting excited about the 50 grand, but it’s not quite as exciting as it was being so far behind.