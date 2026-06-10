Harry Charlton warns Hand Of God likely to miss Royal Hunt Cup

As low as 12/1 for the mile handicap, he's likely to wait for an alternative target next month, the trainer telling Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “For me I think we’re going to duck that. His best trip is ten furlongs and although I’d love to get him there in a race, I don’t think it’s worth running at 12 furlongs or eight.

“There are no other options so we’ll probably end up waiting for the John Smith’s Cup at York."

However the Beckhampton handler is set to have runners in other handicaps next week.

“Completely Random is probably going to run in the Wokingham. He was fourth last year and is back down to his mark of 98 despite having won a Listed race in the winter so we’re hopeful he can reproduce there.

“And King’s Gambit will run in the Wolferton. He was third last year, it’s always competitive that race, but we’re hoping we can go one or two places better. He’s obviously unpenalised.

“I’m trying to sneak a couple of others into the handicaps. There’s a nice horse called Bnaider who won at Haydock the other day who might be a pound too low but we’re going to try and sneak in the King George V Handicap and I think he could go well.

“And there’s a filly called Queen Tamara who would sneak in at the bottom of the Sandringham but other than that, we don’t have much else going."