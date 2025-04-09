Harry Charlton warns Cosmic Year has other options than QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket after Kempton win

QIPCO 2000 Guineas possible Cosmic Year made light work of his comeback in the Unibet Novice Stakes at Kempton on Wednesday evening.
Harry Charlton's three-year-old was already 8/1 for the first Classic of the season on the back of his debut win at Sandown in September, but bookmakers cut him a point or two to 6/1 and 7/1 generally after another ready success.
Odds of 2/9 tell you he was expected to win against novice company, including three newcomers, and he duly outclassed them, sprinting home under Oisin Murphy for a five-length victory.
By Kingman out of the Group One-winner Passage Of Time, he is bred to be good and he went some way to proving he has trained on very nicely from two to three even against opposition that weren't in his class.
Two of the newcomers, Hit Squad and Roaring Twenties, followed the Juddmonte-owned hopeful home.
However, Charlton warned that Newmarket isn't necessarily his next port of call, saying afterwards: "I don't definitely want to run on quick ground up and down on those dips.
"There's the French Guineas, Irish Guineas and different routes into Ascot, so we'll see.
"It was as much as we could have hoped for. There was no pace but we weren't going to make the running.
"They walked round and he's never going to pick up the bridle. They can be keen, but he never thought about it and I said to Oisin 'teach him something in the final furlong'.
"He's exceptionally laid back at home. This was his second start, he came into the ring a little bit colty but as soon as Oisin got on him he was fine."
