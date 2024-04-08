Harry Charlton banking on Time Lock to kick-start new era

Having shared the licence with his Derby-winning father Roger since 2022, the duo prepared Thesis to strike at Royal Ascot that summer and enjoyed notable success with Time Lock last term.

The daughter of Frankel registered an emphatic win in the Group Three Princess Royal Stakes at Newmarket for the joint-operation in September.

After two seasons working in tandem, Roger Charlton relinquished his share of the licence at the end of 2023, allowing his son to assume full control at the family’s Wiltshire base.

Looking forward to the new turf season kicking into gear, the new Beckhampton number one has high hopes for stable star Time Lock, with a return to the Rowley Mile for the Jockey Club Stakes on May 3 the likely first port of call for the Juddmonte-owned five-year-old.