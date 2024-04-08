Sporting Life
Time Lock impresses at Newmarket
Time Lock impresses at Newmarket

Harry Charlton banking on Time Lock to kick-start new era

By Sporting Life
11:37 · MON April 08, 2024

Harry Charlton is backing Time Lock to bring a little star quality to his string as he prepares for his first summer as the sole licence holder at Beckhampton.

Having shared the licence with his Derby-winning father Roger since 2022, the duo prepared Thesis to strike at Royal Ascot that summer and enjoyed notable success with Time Lock last term.

The daughter of Frankel registered an emphatic win in the Group Three Princess Royal Stakes at Newmarket for the joint-operation in September.

After two seasons working in tandem, Roger Charlton relinquished his share of the licence at the end of 2023, allowing his son to assume full control at the family’s Wiltshire base.

Looking forward to the new turf season kicking into gear, the new Beckhampton number one has high hopes for stable star Time Lock, with a return to the Rowley Mile for the Jockey Club Stakes on May 3 the likely first port of call for the Juddmonte-owned five-year-old.

https://amzn.to/3TDs0M2

“It’s very exciting and we’re just about to get going,” said Charlton.

“We just need it to stop raining and get some runners on the track and hopefully have some nice winners.

“We’re excited to have Time Lock still in training, she’s a nice filly and will hopefully head to the Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket on Guineas weekend. It’s nice to have a bit of quality around to take you to the big days, as it were.

“We’ve also got some really nice three-year-olds, so it’s exciting and the next month or two will tell us how exciting, but we’re really looking forward to getting going.”

