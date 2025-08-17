Harry Bentley on riding Spicy Marg in Nunthorpe at York

It was back in 1972 that Braulio Baeza, a Panamanian who was the first Latin American to win the Kentucky Derby, who did a vintage Veni Vidi Vici performance to win the inaugural running of what is now the Juddmonte International on Roberto, and Japanese Ace Keita Tosaki is hoping to do the same on Danon Decile in this year's renewal of the big race.

But amongst the season-ticket holders, it will also be ‘welcome home’ to proud Englishman Harry Bentley, now based in Hong Kong and, allegedly, back home on holiday.

It's ironic that Bentley arrives at the meeting with a seven-furlong Group 1 win on his CV ahead of the first running of York’s newly upgraded top-level contest.

Bentley is probably best known for his successes nine years ago with the Henry Candy-trained Limato, first in the July Cup and then in France’s only seven-furlong Group 1, the Prix de La Foret, run that year at Chantilly while Longchamp had the builders in.

It was back in 2021 he re-located to Hong Kong and took with him a record of six times Champion Jockey in Qatar, and now he has passed 1,000 career winners.

It was no surprise to see Bentley, born in West Sussex, enjoying a trip to the Qatar Goodwood Festival at the start of the month during the Hong Kong closed season.

While there he spoke with trainer Michael Bell and owner Emma Banks as their Spicy Marg came home in style.