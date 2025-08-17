Harry Bentley on riding Spicy Marg in Nunthorpe at York

This week, the Sky Bet Ebor meeting at York is where all the jockeys want to be and some will travel a very long way.
It was back in 1972 that Braulio Baeza, a Panamanian who was the first Latin American to win the Kentucky Derby, who did a vintage Veni Vidi Vici performance to win the inaugural running of what is now the Juddmonte International on Roberto, and Japanese Ace Keita Tosaki is hoping to do the same on Danon Decile in this year's renewal of the big race.
But amongst the season-ticket holders, it will also be ‘welcome home’ to proud Englishman Harry Bentley, now based in Hong Kong and, allegedly, back home on holiday.
It's ironic that Bentley arrives at the meeting with a seven-furlong Group 1 win on his CV ahead of the first running of York’s newly upgraded top-level contest.
Bentley is probably best known for his successes nine years ago with the Henry Candy-trained Limato, first in the July Cup and then in France’s only seven-furlong Group 1, the Prix de La Foret, run that year at Chantilly while Longchamp had the builders in.
It was back in 2021 he re-located to Hong Kong and took with him a record of six times Champion Jockey in Qatar, and now he has passed 1,000 career winners.
It was no surprise to see Bentley, born in West Sussex, enjoying a trip to the Qatar Goodwood Festival at the start of the month during the Hong Kong closed season.
While there he spoke with trainer Michael Bell and owner Emma Banks as their Spicy Marg came home in style.
Reflecting on how the ride came about, Bentley said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme: "It was a very pleasant surprise, there was a little bit of divine intervention to get the ride.
"I just happened to be in the right place at the right time, seeing Michael (Bell) in the owners' room and a couple of days later he rang me and asked if I was able to do the weight would it be of interest to ride Spicy Marg in the Nunthorpe.
"So obviously I was very happy to take the opportunity."
Bentley is able to do eight stone and is also on the lookout for further opportunities throughout the big meeting at York.
"I wouldn't say comfortable," he said in regards to the exceptionally low weight. "But I can certainly do it. I've been doing light weights very often in Hong Kong, so getting down to this sort of weight is fairly routine for me. It's not too much of a push.
"I'm certainly trying to get some more opportunities while I'm up there, I'm hoping to ride on the Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and I've got my agent onto the case to try and further bolster my book of rides."
On the face of things at least, it seems a perfect partnership. We’ll find out shortly after 3.35 on Friday but Bentley, who has ridden 17 winners on the Knavesmire over the years, will be a most welcome addition to a glittering cast list in the jockeys' room this week.
