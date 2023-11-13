Harry Bentley banned for two months in Hong Kong

In a two-day stewards’ inquiry conducted last week, Bentley admitted to breaching rule 155 under the rules of racing in Hong Kong, which relates to misconduct, improper conduct or inappropriate behaviour.

The HKJC found that the 31-year-old did engage in improper conduct due to “inappropriate communications in respect to information about horses he had ridden in trackwork, barrier trials or races with persons who were not the registered owners or nominators of such horses, using a private mobile telephone provided by such persons”.

The governing body also ruled that Bentley agreed to accept a payment from a person who was not the nominator of a horse in relation to a race he had ridden in, as well as providing false or misleading statements at an interview conducted on October 31.

In determining the penalty, the stewards took into consideration Bentley’s guilty plea and the nature and circumstances of the breach, including that the evidence established that he did not receive any payment.

The stewards also recognised Bentley’s personal and professional circumstances at the time of the offence and his unblemished record in relation to similar offences.

The rider’s suspension commences on November 3 and will expire on January 3.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org